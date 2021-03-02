I would like to address Sen. Joe Manchin’s recent statements pertaining to the minimum wage increase to $15 per hour. Manchin, D-W.Va., seems to be of the belief that, for his state, $11 per hour is sufficient for people to live.
That is not the case. I am 41, married and the mother of two teenage boys. My husband is disabled, due to a head injury suffered in a car accident years ago. In 2009, while working for a local nursing home, I decided to return to school to obtain a degree in health information technology, as that was the job I was currently working in.
The manager of the medical records department took a chance on hiring an inexperienced new mother, who needed a job the year prior. I was attempting to better myself and further my knowledge in the field. After receiving my acceptance letter and completing my schedule for my first semester, my job was eliminated because of budget cuts.
However, I continued with school and finished, with an associate’s degree in applied sciences, a 4.0 grade-point average and was a dean’s list member all four semesters of my two-year program.
I graduated in May 2011. On July 4, 2011, my oldest son, who was 5 at the time, was diagnosed with leukemia. He went into remission quickly and was doing well in treatment. That treatment lasted more than three years.
After 28 months of remission, in 2013, my son relapsed. We had to start all over again, with more intensive treatments. In 2016, my son finished his last chemotherapy treatment. In January, this year, he officially became a “survivor.”
After watching my son fight for his life for nearly seven years, and some quiet contemplation, I realized that being out of the technology field for that long is like a lifetime. There was no way I would be able to know current systems and now, my degree was basically a pretty wall decoration.
I also realized that life is too short to not at least attempt to accomplish your dreams. I set out to find a school that provided a program for what I had dreamed of doing since I was 8 years old — working to bridge the gap between the hearing and deaf communities. So, with a hope and a dream, I started school again.
My children watched their then-38-year-old mom with no job struggle to attend school, buy necessities for our home, keep everyone fed and a roof over our heads.
I remember conversations with my children, asking me, with huge smiles on their faces, “Mommy, do you think, when you finish school, you will get a job making like $5 per hour and be able to buy us some new shoes?” On one hand, it was comical, because they really thought that was a lot of money. On the other hand, it made my heart hurt to know that I was unable to purchase the shoes that they so desperately needed and wanted.
I did graduate. I got an amazing job. I love my job. I make $13 per hour, working midnight shifts. I make this much because I have an extremely specific skill. Other people who work at the company I work for start out making $10 per hour, and the company max is at $11 per hour. I have insurance and benefits that come out of my paychecks — almost $100 out of each.
When I got my job, my kids were so excited for me. “Now we don’t have to worry anymore, right Mommy? Cause that’s a lot more than $5 an hour!” they exclaimed.
I have been at my job for a year and eight months. I do not plan on leaving anytime soon. As I said, I love my job, but even at $13 per hour, I was just able to purchase shoes for the first time for my kids in almost two years because they are in men’s sizes now, and those are expensive.
I was able to purchase them because of my tax return, not because of my income. After paying health insurance, rent, utilities, car insurance, car payments, phone bills, internet for school, toiletries, and gas to go back and forth to work, I cannot go to the grocery store without a calculator.
I get nauseous just thinking about how I am going to feed four people with $80 for two weeks — two of those people being growing teenage boys. Working full-time, which my 36 hours per week is considered, at $13 per hour, equals out to $24,336 per year. That is $2,164 UNDER the federal poverty guidelines for a family of four. That also is less than one-seventh of Manchin’s base salary as a U.S. senator.
I beg Manchin to listen to those of us who live this life. We are rattling the windows of the buildings trying to let him know: $11 per hour is not enough for those of us in “his state.”
We are willing to work, willing to put in the work to get the education we need for the jobs we want. We need Manchin to be willing to listen to us when we tell him we are looking for help up, not a handout.
I hope he does not let the people of this beautiful state down. We are counting on him and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to show an accurate representation of our Wild and Wonderful home. And, frankly, $11 an hour is not it.