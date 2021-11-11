Not all education systems are created equal. The ability of students to achieve higher levels of education is often dependent on the resources and infrastructure available in their home states.
Unfortunately, here in West Virginia, we are at a distinct disadvantage.
Based on rankings published by U.S. News, West Virginia falls in the bottom 20% of the country for four-year graduation rates and is dead last for educational attainment. While this is a systemic issue, academic institutions within the state can do more to make higher education more attainable.
As a working mother who returned to school at BridgeValley Community College, transferred to West Virginia State University and eventually obtained a master’s degree in social work from Marshall University, I understand firsthand how much harder some students must work to achieve their dreams through no fault of their own.
Thankfully, technological advancements make it easier for students of all backgrounds and from every state to access supplemental education materials online. Today’s students are gaining access to a growing repository of online resources that provides students with additional help outside of the classroom to level the playing field.
These resources range from educational YouTube channels, which provide succinct video lectures on nearly every subject, to apps like Brainly, which pair students with tutors online, to platforms like Chegg, which help students break down complex problem sets step by step. Despite the wide variety of these resources, these platforms all achieve a common outcome, providing much-needed support that multiplies a student’s chances of academic success.
These resources are especially critical for nontraditional students, those students pursuing their education outside the traditional four-year path. These include students who work full-time jobs while attending school, older students returning to school and students who come from communities with limited resources, all of whom benefit from the flexibility and readily available support that online homework help resources provide. These resources augment, rather than replace, materials included in courses.
Despite the overwhelming value of these resources to students, many professors oppose their use. This is partially because of the false perception that many educators have of these resources.
Instead of seeing them as key forms of supplementary support, educators and academic institutions may perceive online resources as a slippery slope toward academic dishonesty. There have been a few publicized cases where students have used online resources to cheat. However, these instances are limited and do not outweigh the immense value that these platforms provide for the students who need them.
Achieving success in higher education is challenging, especially for students who hail from states and communities where resources are limited, and education infrastructure is weak. However, all students deserve a chance to succeed, and academic institutions should make it as easy as possible for every student, regardless of their background, to learn and thrive in higher education.
A good starting point is to encourage, rather than discourage, the use of supplementary online educational resources that can help level the playing field for students here in West Virginia and across the county.