When we think of the future of West Virginia, we must first think of youth and the next generations. Yet, with roughly 7,000 children in the foster care system of West Virginia, it is difficult to gauge what the future in our state will look like.
Today, children face so many more challenges to succeed: It takes more education and more skills, and more determination, to achieve success. And greater financial barriers stand in the way of success, as more homes are led by parents struggling economically.
Our state faces an escalation of drug addiction that negatively affects families. Too often, children carry the load of many new responsibilities to be productive — working at younger ages to help their families or taking care of siblings and elders. And some families can’t hold it all together.
And youth like me end up in the foster care system.
I spent 1,449 days in foster care, and my experiences in the system did not lift any of these burdens from my shoulders. Instead it placed more on me. I felt alone. I can assure you, the last thing children entering the foster system need is even fewer opportunities to be protected and supported.
Only twice within an almost four-year period did I receive an in-person visit from my appointed Guardian Ad Litem, and I rarely received any form of communication. I felt emotionally unsupported, and those feelings were magnified by a system that didn’t seem to care.
It wasn’t just me that fell through the cracks of an understaffed foster system. I know other youth who felt a similar sense of abandonment in the system. Vulnerable youth all across the state are being given the bare minimum and expected to behave and perform in ways that are simply not reasonable without real help and support.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is experiencing large staffing shortages, meaning children are being visited less frequently and those employees on the front lines are handling unreasonably large caseloads.
Support takes people power. And recruitment of more people takes higher wages.
I want other youth to be given a fighting chance at meeting the expectations placed upon them. That means improving our flawed foster system. The failure of our Legislature to pass a foster care improvement bill was heartbreaking. Whatever the political explanations for this failure, our state is playing a dangerous game with the livelihood of thousands of children.
House Bill 4344 would have permitted 15% wage increases, updated databases that would allow for easier means of locating potential placement for children, as well as provided other means for lessening the caseload for those employed at the DHHR.
The passing of HB 4344 would have permitted new and improved methods of updating foster care regulations, as well as ensuring that children are visited and contacted more often. This bill additionally would have helped alleviate foster system employment vacancy rates and assisted the struggling and overwhelmed system we have today.
HB 4344 would have been just at the start of achieving the level of reform needed. I hope that, this summer, the Legislature can use interim committee meetings and interim sessions to move forward with this bill’s reforms and more. Give the children, and give the families and the social workers, the chance to inform you of the urgency of the need for reform.
My question to the Legislature is this: How many of our state’s children must fall through the cracks of the foster care system in the Almost Heaven state of West Virginia before we come to the understanding that our children are going through Hell?