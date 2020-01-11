Amy Goodwin: Good things are happening in Charleston

Just over one year ago, I stood in Council Chambers with my family as I took the oath of office — becoming the first female Mayor in Charleston. It was exciting and humbling that you had entrusted me to lead this wonderful city of ours. But I could not do it alone.
Together with Charleston’s new leadership team and members of City Council, we pledged to work every day to create a safe, healthy and vibrant city. We tried new things — a lot of new things. And although we experienced some missteps, we did so always with the goal of elevating our city and her people.
I’m incredibly proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made and deliberate manner in which we approached our challenges. We brought key stakeholders to the table for critical conversations and worked to develop thoughtful solutions.
We eliminated a $3 million budget deficit while doubling the paving budget, purchasing new public safety equipment, addressing crumbling infrastructure and investing heavily in our parks and recreation facilities.
We worked to address blight in our neighborhoods through housing demolitions, but knew we couldn’t demo our way to prosperity. Through the establishment of the Charleston Land Reuse Agency and Vacant Structure Registry, we’ve taken important and comprehensive steps toward rehabilitating our communities.
We created the first Coordinated Addiction Response Effort Office to help develop real solutions to the opioid epidemic, secured $800,000 in grant funds to improve and expand our Quick Response Team and hired the city’s first homeless outreach coordinator.
We established partnerships that paid immediate dividends. We partnered with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and cleaned up 42 tons of trash during our spring citywide cleanup. And we worked with the Department of Highways on a long overdue paving project for Oakwood Road. These partnerships, and many others, show that if we all work together we can move Charleston forward.
We showed our youth and our LGBTQ community we want them to have a seat at the table through the creation of the Charleston Youth Council and the LGBTQ Working Group.
Without question, the hard work of many has brought about a positive momentum of change and a renewed sense of hope. It has also provided us the opportunity to invest in our future.
In 2019, we committed to living within our means and ensuring our city’s financial stability, which resulted in an overall savings or unassigned fund balance. With this savings, we plan to allocate money to the Rainy Day and Contingency funds, invest heavily in infrastructure (think paving and lights on Kanawha Boulevard), continue our neighborhood revitalization initiatives and replace antiquated city systems so we can provide a more accurate accounting of funds and less hassle for the taxpayer.
In addition, the monies received from the Freedom Industries class action settlement present a unique opportunity for us to invest in our small businesses, sports tourism, our riverfront and the rebranding and marketing of our Capital City — helping address the negative impacts of the water crisis on our businesses, the travel and tourism industry and you (the folks who live and work here).
Fiscal responsibility will always be of paramount importance. But we cannot build a vibrant and thriving Charleston without building up the vitality of our business districts, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start a business, and fostering an environment in which economic development can grow. That last one — that’s why we worked with members of City Council to form a business incentives select committee.
Business owner, and friend, Chuck Hamsher says it best: “Great things are happening in Charleston.”
We will continue to maintain our focus on public safety, economic development, pothole-free roads, parks and youth activities in the coming year. We understand that to reach our goals it will truly take a village (or, in our case, a city) coming together to create a better Charleston.
This year, we are blessed with 366 days to be inspired, to develop progressive initiatives, to foster good relationships and to continue our hard work. We will continue to connect one-on-one with (and be accountable to) the folks who matter most — the people of our Capital City. Next month, we will be launching the 2020 Charleston Walks program, which will bring our team and City Council to your doorstep.
We have led and will continue to lead with both our heads and our hearts — as we vowed to do just over one year ago. And we will continue to work side by side with you — in your communities — to build a more vibrant and thriving Charleston.