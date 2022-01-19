I’ve lived my entire life in varying degrees of poverty, but nothing inspired me to get involved to push for change until I had kids of my own. Since then, I have dedicated my life to economic justice organizing to help build my home state of West Virginia into a place where all children can have a bright future.
Every day, I think about the effects of poverty on my kids — how they might have to grow up more quickly because of poverty-induced trauma, or the possibility they’ll have a future without health insurance or with low-paying jobs that make it impossible to do much more than survive. I want better for them and for the hundreds of thousands of West Virginia children living in the same circumstances.
That’s what’s so infuriating about my Sen. Joe Manchin’s latest comments on the expanded child tax credit — the lack of attention to the word “child.” Manchin, D-W.Va., has used stereotypical and prejudicial language toward parents in poverty to oppose the Build Back Better Act and completely avoid any discussion of the real effects on children.
Tactically, it’s brilliant. By playing into the biased beliefs about poor people, addiction and who deserves government funds, he has been able to garner support — and hefty donations — from the opposition. Well played, Senator.
If he were honest with America about our state’s estimated 346,000 kiddos who qualified for the child tax credit expansion, people might realize how hard things are here for West Virginia families and, perhaps, even start to ask the hard questions of their own elected officials in regard to their state’s child poverty numbers.
We West Virginians pride ourselves on making it despite the obstacles. When the child tax credit payments started reaching the families who needed it most, we had hope that things were getting better. We were able to move out of Section 8 housing and into better neighborhoods with better schools, job opportunities and access to transportation. We were able to allow our children to attend formal dances and play on sports teams. We were able to meet co-pays and have braces put on our kids’ teeth. We were able to afford child care so we could work. We were able to pay for tutors so our kids could succeed at school.
You’re not going to hear Manchin talk about these parents, because they don’t fit his narrative. He won’t talk about my friend with a bachelor’s degree, who works for our public school system, but, without the expanded child tax credit, will now have to choose between eating and making her car payment. And if you think a kid isn’t traumatized by knowing their parent has to skip meals so they can eat, you’re wrong.
Children can’t be blamed for the economic injustices of our states and our country. They don’t vote. They grow up thinking poverty is the fated norm when it has become their world view. And children often suffer the worst outcomes of poverty because of the effects its trauma has on the adults who care for and love them. They grow up believing that poverty is a character defect, rather than the result of systemic harmful policies.
As I testified in front of Congress, children aren’t going to escape poverty as long as they’re relying on a head of household who is poor. Poverty rolls right off the backs of parents and right onto the shoulders of our children, despite how hard we try to shelter them from it.
As someone who once voted for Manchin, I trusted him to care about our children. But I’m deeply disappointed to find him ignoring the “child” in the child tax credit. He and every other elected representative should be focused on alleviating poverty, because it is a moral issue, because they want to reduce child abuse and neglect, find solutions to our opioid epidemic and help ordinary families build wealth for their future.
Instead, Manchin just pushed 50,000 West Virginia children back under the poverty line.
My own children have suffered from the hurtful stereotypes toward poor people growing up. With West Virginia’s median household income of about $46,000, Manchin is either completely detached from the reality of his constituents, or he really believes we are uneducated, irresponsible and undeserving of a better quality of life. Either way, that’s not the kind of representation we deserve.
I have a picture saved on my phone of my family with Manchin from a few years ago, when I believed he really cared about the families who make up the fabric of West Virginia.
My family escaped poverty but, despite my best efforts, my kids will never escape the memory of the way poverty felt. And we will never forget which elected officials brought all those feelings back when they turned their back on the child tax credit and on so many of our children in West Virginia.