Herb Caen once said: “A city is not gauged by its length and width, but by the broadness of its vision and the height of its dreams.”
Our City Council, this administration and our city team have a vision of a Charleston where more people feel like they belong.
A vision for a safe, vibrant city with robust amenities. A vision that brings with it a plan of action that provides opportunities for all children. A vision that invests in our small businesses and delivers good-paying jobs.
We started working toward that vision three years ago, when we created our strategic plan of action — a plan that focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, investment in small businesses and investment in critical infrastructure.
Now, we have the tremendous opportunity to expand on what we have done — in part, with the city’s $36.8 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation. These funds will allow us to invest in our economy and communities right now, while also ensuring a bright future for generations to come.
Our plan is broken into three major buckets: economic recovery; healthy and safe communities; and investing in our city’s future. This plan also includes keeping a steady hand on our finances and our efforts to keep our communities healthy and safe during this continued pandemic.
We will continue to invest in vaccination and testing events, and maintaining critical supplies for our first responders.
We will support housing opportunities that help grow our housing stock. We will keep building up our communities and families by helping to establish better food security, clearing more dilapidated houses and structures and commissioning a feasibility study and design for a new public safety center.
And we will continue our daily fight to support those suffering from addiction through our CARE Office and with the assistance of local providers.
There’s no question — our small businesses were challenged, and continue to be challenged, by this pandemic. To help them, we are adding a small-business liaison to our team and continuing the small-business investment grants. More than $750,000 has already been awarded to help our businesses make much-needed improvements and keep doors open and lights on.
We also will invest in new business incentives and tourism incentives, including events that bring a large return on investment, like the upcoming Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
Our outdoor greenspaces — parks, playgrounds, and our new City Center — will continue to be a primary focus as we move forward.
City Center at Slack Plaza will act as a central hub — one that is home to KRT, food trucks, live entertainment, children’s programming and so much more.
The development of our City Center also brought us the city’s very first Business Improvement District, where local businesses and property owners have taken an active role in helping to fund and develop programming around their investments.
The West Side will see a brand-new park — one the community has requested for quite some time. The Beatrice Street location will be home to basketball courts, a playground, seating and parking.
Cato Park will soon be more than just a place for golfers to play nine holes — folks will be able to play disc golf and enjoy new walking trails and a bicycle pump track.
We will put turf on fields, make necessary upgrades to existing pools and invest in more summer job opportunities for our youth, and child care programming so our kids will continue to have a safe place to play.
While we still face challenges, I’m excited by all the opportunities we have to invest in our communities and our small businesses, elevate our young people, expand options in our great outdoor spaces and make our city safer and more vibrant for those who live, work and raise families here.
By building up our capital city in this new year, we will continue to bring life to our collective vision for Charleston.