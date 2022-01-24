Charleston is a city full of rich history, a vibrant arts scene, abundant recreational opportunities, a diverse selection of locally owned businesses, and so much more.
It also is home to so many creative, forward-thinking folks who have, and continue to, come together to make great things happen.
Henry Ford once said, “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” It was clear that Ford knew he alone could not make positive change without partnerships.
Through our strong partnerships and relationships at the local, state and national levels, we have succeeded in creating new opportunities for our capital city.
This past year, with the robust support of Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Federal Highway Administration and dozens of local partners — including business organizations and neighborhood associations — we were able to secure a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to get the Charleston Capital Connector project shovel-ready.
This project will revitalize our riverfront, transforming the Kanawha Boulevard corridor along the riverfront from Magic Island to the 35th Street bridge. It will make Greenbrier Street a true gateway to our community and will better connect the West Side and the East End to downtown. Make no mistake, without the combined support of all these folks and their leadership teams — working collectively — this opportunity would not have been possible.
We — alongside the city of Huntington, Coalfield Development Corp., West Virginia University, Marshall University, the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the Nature Conservancy, Generation West Virginia and Advantage Valley — continue to work to create economic, community revitalization and job opportunities as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Our group — the ACT Now Coalition — was one of 60 applicants selected from a pool of 529 in Phase 1. The EDA will award only 20 to 30 coalitions out of the 60 up to $100 million each.
It’s an exciting time for economic development and we believe strongly, because of our partners, that we have an incredible shot at receiving that funding.
For so many in our city, it was important that baseball continue its long history in Charleston. And we made that happen with our new relationship with the Atlantic League, and our team, the Charleston Dirty Birds. Not only is baseball back, our team is making history. In their first season, despite having just three weeks to put together a team, the Dirty Birds made the playoffs and delivered one of the most dramatic playoff wins in Charleston history.
Partnerships have helped make all these great things happen in our city, and partnerships will continue to help us long into the future.