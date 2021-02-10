It is without question this past year has been hard — really hard.
We were faced with a global pandemic and we suffered great loss. We’ve lost friends, family and community members — not just here in our city, but throughout our county and across our nation.
We suffered financially.
Many of our plans had to be adjusted — but our priorities have remained strong.
The health and safety of our citizens and visitors has been, is and will always be of utmost importance. Our city and county were the first in West Virginia to sign emergency orders, first in the state to activate our Emergency Operations Center and first in the state to test at nursing homes, which is now national best practice.
We have led the nation and have one of the nation’s most efficient vaccination distribution systems. We prioritized testing and vaccinating our elderly population and minority communities.
The work of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been outstanding. Working together, the city and county, along with hundreds of volunteers, have hosted more than 100 drive-thru testing events, given more than 31,000 COVID-19 tests and administered more than 19,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Our teams continue to host these critical testing and vaccination events every week.
Throughout this pandemic, we have continued providing essential services to our constituents and have never wavered in our commitment to maintaining a sound budget. Early on, we provided “hero pay” for our city’s first responders — which included our refuse teams, who never missed a step.
As part of our continued efforts to address the challenges of COVID-19, we adapted functions of city government.
We opened community centers for e-learning for our kids, hosted public meetings on Zoom so we could continue to have community engagement, lessened the restrictions on outdoor dining and closed Capitol Street on the weekends to provide more seating capacity.
We re-imagined our Charleston Walks program so we could still engage folks while social distancing. Instead of knocking on doors, we’ve been calling hundreds of Charleston residents to check in and ask how we may be of service.
Our small businesses needed our help.
This year, we launched a $500,000 small-business investment grant program to help our small businesses attract customers and grow their businesses, and we continue to invest in small businesses with an additional $750,000 investment this year to ensure they are here when COVID-19 has largely disappeared.
Because of social distancing, we added additional parks and recreation opportunities, including the installation of a new kayak launch and the city’s first skate park.
We shut down Kanawha Boulevard during the summer and fall months and offered free golf at Cato Park to encourage outdoor recreation opportunities.
Physical health, of course, is only part of the equation.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in activity surrounding mental health and substance use. With the additional job loss, housing loss, economic insecurity and illness, our community is aiding individuals who have not previously needed mental health or social services.
Our CARE team works together with our EMS and police officers every day providing a coordinated response to those individuals and families in need. Despite all the challenges COVID-19 brought, in 2020, the Quick Response Team reached out to more than 200 people suffering from substance use to offer them treatment services, family support and naloxone.
Our Homeless Outreach coordinator reunified more than 70 people with their families and connected over 60 individuals and families to long-term, safe and sustainable housing in 2020.
Yes, this year has been hard. Writer Gregory S. Williams penned this quote, and it has stuck with me during this trying year:
“On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.”
As we enter 2021 with our sails raised, we are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.