As a pediatrician who works in a hospital, safe sleep is a topic that is especially relevant to the work I do every day. I emphasize the importance of safe sleep to all my patients’ families who care for infants, but I know there are many families I will not reach.
Becoming a new parent is a life-changing experience. Parents already have so much to think about when they make that first, often overwhelming, trip home. Is my baby eating? Is she sleeping the right amount? What does this cry mean? Is he hungry? The list goes on. There are simple steps parents can take to ensure a safe sleep environment for their child, and it is critical that we make sure all parents have the information and tools they need.
Too many times in my work, I have seen the devastating consequences of unsafe sleep practices. There is nothing more heartbreaking than seeing a family face the unimaginable devastation of losing a young child. No family should have to experience such a tragedy.
The American Academy of Pediatrics’ “Back to Sleep” campaign in the 1990s, which told parents to place babies to sleep on their backs, created a dramatic drop in the rate of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). That rate, however, has plateaued. Together, there are steps we can take to help change this.
For pediatricians and providers who care for children, we cannot emphasize safe sleep education too many times. We must take advantage of every opportunity to discuss safe sleep practices and address risk factors that may exist in the home. We need to be innovative in how we deliver that education so that it is repetitive, impactful and meaningful.
For parents and caregivers, it is of the utmost importance to create a safe sleep environment for your infant. Ensure that your infant sleeps flat on their back. The mattress should be flat with a well-fitted mattress sheet. The crib or bassinet should have no pillows, blankets, stuffed animals or bumpers inside of it. Make sure that other children or pets do not have a way into your baby’s sleeping space. And, while you can sleep in the same room with your baby, do not share a bed. Parents can visit HealthyChildren.org/SafeSleep for helpful information and talk to their pediatrician.
On the legislative front, we celebrated a major victory with the passage of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act into law earlier this year. This law bans the sale of dangerous and unsafe crib bumpers and inclined sleepers nationwide and will go into effect on Nov. 12. It’s important that we ensure this law is thoroughly implemented and that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission enforces it effectively so that these harmful products cannot find their way into families’ homes.
We all have a part to play. Working together, we can help create and champion safe sleep zones in all homes with infants.
Andrea Lauffer, M.D., is a Marshall Health physician certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She has focused clinical practice in hospital medicine. Dr. Lauffer also serves as an assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.