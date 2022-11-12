Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a pediatrician who works in a hospital, safe sleep is a topic that is especially relevant to the work I do every day. I emphasize the importance of safe sleep to all my patients’ families who care for infants, but I know there are many families I will not reach.

Becoming a new parent is a life-changing experience. Parents already have so much to think about when they make that first, often overwhelming, trip home. Is my baby eating? Is she sleeping the right amount? What does this cry mean? Is he hungry? The list goes on. There are simple steps parents can take to ensure a safe sleep environment for their child, and it is critical that we make sure all parents have the information and tools they need.

Andrea Lauffer, M.D., is a Marshall Health physician certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She has focused clinical practice in hospital medicine. Dr. Lauffer also serves as an assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Recommended for you