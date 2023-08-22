For poor, rural students, West Virginia University has been one of the best places to learn, broadly about the world and in-depth about Appalachia. But recommended program and faculty cuts threaten to hollow out our university. If these students are told that they don’t need to learn about (or contribute to) either the global or the local, then what’s left for us?
Student voices need to be heard now. I grew up in Preston County, with Sunday morning fog settling into tree-blanketed mountain peaks and my grandma’s communal rituals of quilting and apple butter making. I went to WVU at age 20 because I couldn’t afford to go out of state and, I assumed practically, that, as the largest school in the state, WVU would have the widest array of course options.
As an English major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in Appalachian studies, I learned about the global and the local, and analyzed narratives that seem entirely unrelated to connect the dots so that we might better understand ourselves, our neighbors and people we almost certainly will never meet. My professors introduced me to stories by people I never knew existed in West Virginia and also gave me the tools to help make the Appalachian voice a little stronger, a little louder.
But students after me won’t have these opportunities, if the proposed cuts to university programs and faculty happen.
The consulting group WVU administrators hired recommends that 14 of the 40 English faculty members be terminated at the end of this academic year. This is over a quarter of the faculty, but it still doesn’t accurately reflect just how many instructors the English program will lose next year. The creative writing master’s program, which operates within the English Department, is slated for dissolution. This program contains about 25 graduate students in any given year. These students all teach, so the actual count of English instructors would go from approximately 65 to 26, not counting other English graduate students.
On top of that, most of those graduate students teach two sections of English 101, 102 or 103. These are introductory composition and rhetoric classes that every student in the university must take, regardless of major. So, either those 26 instructors must split the remaining sections of introductory composition among themselves, or fewer students will be able to take this mandatory class each semester.
Either way, the available courses for existing English majors will shrink considerably, and creative writing students, especially, are left wondering how they will complete their concentration. The English bachelor’s degree receiving a recommendation to “continue at current level of activity with specific action” feels disingenuous when the current level of activity will be impossible after the recommended changes.
You might think that cutting the English Department is just running the university like a business — but the English Department nets $2.5 million dollars of profit for the university every year, based on the provost’s own spreadsheet. You might think that English majors don’t get jobs — but reliable data show that English majors average the same salaries as biology majors and psychology majors, and, by age 40, some earn more than STEM majors.
Additionally, English is far from the only discipline at risk at WVU. The university plans to dissolve the entire World Languages, Literature and Linguistics Department, a move unheard of for an R1 state college. [The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education recognizes R1 universities as the most research-intensive.]
The administration also plans to discontinue our mathematics Ph.D. program. Our Plant, Soil, and Water Sciences program is set to lose half its faculty, which is a puzzling move in a state so beautifully biodiverse and wracked with corporation-induced pollution.
For the cherry on top of this baffling mismanagement sundae, education program faculty will be reduced by a third. It appears that our administrators — who are paid five to 10 times as much as most professors and refuse to take a pay cut themselves — have no interest in the education of young West Virginians, and want to make sure we can’t educate those who come after us.
West Virginia deserves better. We deserve a fully funded, well-run WVU. But, unless we organize and raise hell against these efforts to rob its residents of a quality education, the mountains will continue to bleed out.