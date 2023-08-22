Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For poor, rural students, West Virginia University has been one of the best places to learn, broadly about the world and in-depth about Appalachia. But recommended program and faculty cuts threaten to hollow out our university. If these students are told that they don’t need to learn about (or contribute to) either the global or the local, then what’s left for us?

Student voices need to be heard now. I grew up in Preston County, with Sunday morning fog settling into tree-blanketed mountain peaks and my grandma’s communal rituals of quilting and apple butter making. I went to WVU at age 20 because I couldn’t afford to go out of state and, I assumed practically, that, as the largest school in the state, WVU would have the widest array of course options.

Andrea Rupp is a Preston County native.

