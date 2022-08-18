Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Andrew Bambrick

An opinion piece titled, “Hope Scholarship doesn’t help who it should,” published in the Gazette-Mail, presented a false portrait of a program. The author attacks the program’s universality and calls that a weakness. In reality, the program’s universality is its strength. It accomplishes exactly what it’s supposed to, which is to provide all West Virginia families with access to the education options they need.

The author also confuses West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship with Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship program, which is merit-based. West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship is not an acronym -- the program is simply named Hope Scholarship. Our program is intended to be available to any qualifying student regardless of income, demographics, or grade-point average.

Andrew Bambrick is education outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute, a conservative West Virginia think tank. 

