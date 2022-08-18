An opinion piece titled, “Hope Scholarship doesn’t help who it should,” published in the Gazette-Mail, presented a false portrait of a program. The author attacks the program’s universality and calls that a weakness. In reality, the program’s universality is its strength. It accomplishes exactly what it’s supposed to, which is to provide all West Virginia families with access to the education options they need.
The author also confuses West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship with Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship program, which is merit-based. West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship is not an acronym -- the program is simply named Hope Scholarship. Our program is intended to be available to any qualifying student regardless of income, demographics, or grade-point average.
The author tries to argue that $4,300 isn't enough and only the wealthy will be able to take advantage of the program. Since August, I have spoken with parents who, before the court court injunction against the program, planned to use Hope for this school year. Every parent, regardless of income level, understood that they would have to pay out of pocket for some education expenses. But they didn’t care. They were grateful that they would have had the opportunity to use their tax dollars to invest in their child’s education. For many, the funding gave them access to resources they otherwise couldn’t have afforded.
The author implies that the program would violate separation of church and state. West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship will not be establishing religion by allowing Hope funds to go to an exemption -- religious -- private school that is an approved provider.
The author should have considered the June 2022 ruling in Carson v. Makin before making this argument. In Carson, the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed a previous ruling, in Espinoza v Montana, that states providing funding for students to attend private school cannot discriminate against religious schools.
Her argument that the Hope Scholarship is unconstitutional and hurts public schools doesn't work when considering the ramifications and the funding formula. It’s important to understand that the Hope Scholarship is only a small part of the funding formula.
Additionally, while claiming that the West Virginia Constitution prohibits the state from providing funds to private education institutions, she fails to see that the Promise Scholarship also would be deemed unconstitutional under this standard.
There were some parents who decided to decline the scholarship because they determined it wasn’t the option they needed. The Hope Scholarship is not for everyone. No one is being forced to participate. Families should be free to make the education decision that will best meet their children’s needs. For some families, it’s the Hope Scholarship; for others, it’s traditional homeschooling; and, for some, it’s their local public school. We should be encouraging families to pursue the options that best suit their needs, rather than attacking a program that helps families in need.
Andrew Bambrick is education outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute, a conservative West Virginia think tank.