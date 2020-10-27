As I leave the West Virginia House of Delegates and make every effort to become your next Senator for the 17th District, I reflect on what the last four years in the House has taught me.
My time in the House has improved my leadership capabilities and shown me how the real work gets done in the West Virginia Legislature. Legislative success has very little to do with the notoriety that comes with having your name at the top of a bill and much more to do with how you’re able to collaborate with fellow delegates and senators.
Compromising over difficult issues and setting aside one’s own political agenda for the greater good of West Virginia is essential.
During my two terms in the House of Delegates, I have made every effort to work across the aisle and do what is necessary to get a bill passed. The first lesson I learned as a new delegate was that speaking out against leadership is sometimes necessary. However, it might mean that any important legislation with one’s name as sponsor might meet an early demise. I have routinely offered to remove my own name from legislation I authored, if it would mean the success of an important bill.
In 2017, my first year in the Legislature, West Virginia faced a nearly $500 million deficit and limited options on how to fill the gap. Instead of finding the middle ground, my opponent and the previous leadership team tacked on an additional 21 days to the legislative session, costing West Virginia taxpayers an estimated $735,000.
During those tough budgetary years, I saw firsthand how West Virginians persevere during hard times. It is crucial that legislators work as hard as our constituents. We must set aside our own party politics and put the interests of hard-working West Virginians first.
Twice during my time in the House, our teachers and school service personnel have been forced to strike. I was honored to stand and fight with them on both occasions. Without teachers, school service personnel and public employees, our communities can’t operate, our kids aren’t educated and our state can’t move forward. If things stay the same, these critical members of our workforce will remain drastically underpaid and undervalued by leaders who have failed them repeatedly.
The impeachment process of our entire Supreme Court was a disappointing, but memorable part of my time in the House. I have never been one to stand silent when corruption is so obvious. I believe speaking up at the first sight of corruption is a hallmark characteristic required of every person elected by the people of West Virginia.
As I campaign to become your next state senator, I embrace the new challenges of representing a larger portion of Kanawha County’s population and will continue to hold our government officials and public servants accountable to you.
My experiences in the House have made it clear: The worst trait any elected official can hold is one of arrogance. You are not elected to office to serve yourself or receive personal praise for the work you do. Your duty belongs to the people of your district and to the state of West Virginia.
I encourage all members of the House of Delegates and Senate, now and in the future, to remind themselves daily that their work is for the good of the state of West Virginia, not for their own notoriety.
I am working hard everyday to have the privilege to continue serving, although now as senator.
In this election, Kanawha County voters have two distinct choices in myself and my opponent. Our records show our constituents what they can expect.
My opponent, with little success while serving in the minority, reached one of the most powerful positions in the Legislature once in the majority, only to be removed by his own peers.
I have consistently worked with both sides of the aisle to make West Virginia a better place for our children. I would be honored to receive your vote and am humbled to have the opportunity to serve West Virginia as your next state senator.