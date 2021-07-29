The city of Charleston has long been a leader in advancing equality for LGBTQ people. Our city was the first in the entire state to adopt a local fairness law — a law which bans discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public spaces.
Charleston adopted that law back in 2007, well before the LGBTQ community won the right to marriage equality and before many politicians were willing to even discuss protecting LGBTQ people. Fourteen other communities across the state have followed Charleston’s lead and have adopted similar protections.
Once again, Charleston has the chance to be a real leader in the coming days.
The City Council will consider a bill Monday evening to ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. If adopted, Charleston would be the first city here to take action on this pressing issue.
Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice where a medical provider attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Children forced into this abusive practice are sometimes subjected to extreme and horrific things like electroshock therapy just because they’re gay or transgender.
This abuse is still going on in our state despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of the medical community rejects the practice as a significant danger to the mental health of our children.
It’s important to realize that, while this bill would be a new law for Charleston, it’s not a new idea. Half of the states across our country have laws to ban this practice, and more than 70 municipalities have adopted bans on the local level. These laws have been affirmed by several federal appellate courts.
The science has been clear for many years now: Conversion therapy doesn’t work and it can lead to many long-term negative health outcomes for kids subjected to it.
Every major medical association in the country — and every medical association in West Virginia — agrees that minors should not be subjected to conversion therapy. Children who are forced into this dangerous practice are more likely to experience depression, self-harm and even suicide.
Children forced into this legal form of abuse are 92% more likely to consider attempting suicide.
And yet, despite these troubling statistics, a vocal group of anti-gay activists are spreading misinformation and telling our city’s leaders that kids should be subjected to this abuse. This disinformation campaign is designed to trick our community into believing this abuse is perfectly fine, and that it’s not a real problem our city needs to address.
The story Carling McManus shared with council members on the Ordinance and Rules Committee should put that disinformation to rest. Carling is a beloved member of our community, a small business owner and a victim of conversion therapy. She bravely described in great detail the horrific “therapy” she was forced into as a young teenager. Carling shared how, at her lowest point, she wished she were dead instead of having to go through another single “therapy” session.
Carling isn’t alone. Too many LGBTQ people face similar abuse. A conservative 2019 estimate from UCLA’s Williams Institute found that at least 700,000 people nationwide were subjected to conversion therapy. That’s an overwhelming number to consider, but this bill would be worth fighting for even if it saved one child.
All of Charleston’s children deserve love and respect for who they are, and no one should be in the business of trying to shame or humiliate teenagers out of being gay.
I strongly urge the Charleston City Council to vote in favor of this bill.