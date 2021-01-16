The rioters who stormed Washington, D.C., earlier this month, goaded on by President Donald Trump, didn’t only take a hammer to the windows and doors of the Capitol. They also drowned out some of the most welcome news I’ve heard in months — that finally, a pro-equality Senate had been elected, with LGBTQ-supportive Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Georgia Democrats, claiming victory in their runoff races.
Thankfully, the realities of the Senate win will have a far greater long-term impact on our country than the shameful and disturbing attack.
A new president, the most publicly supportive of LGBTQ Americans ever elected, will soon be inaugurated, and we will embark on a new era in which fairness and decency can take center stage.
With President-elect Biden’s administration, combined with pro-equality majorities in the House and Senate, we stand poised to make huge strides toward full federal dignity and respect for LGBTQ Americans. Momentum for LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections at the federal level has been steadily building in West Virginia and nationwide, and this election is the latest sign that America is ready for Congress to pass clear, comprehensive and secure nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans in all 50 states.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., should take a stand as bipartisan leaders of good conscience and pledge their support for enacting comprehensive LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections at the federal level. LGBTQ West Virginians, like millions of LGBTQ people across the country, are left vulnerable to discrimination in a wide range of areas, from housing to health care to public spaces like restaurants and stores.
Now, in 2021, there is a pathway to completing the pursuit of a generation: enacting comprehensive federal legislation protecting all LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in essentially every area of life. Since the first federal nondiscrimination measure was introduced in Congress in 1974, LGBTQ Americans have worked to accomplish this goal. Today, it is within reach. This is a moment of historic opportunity, and victory has never been closer.
In my work as the leader of Fairness West Virginia, I’ve found that many people are unaware of the discrimination that many LGBTQ people face. The sad truth is that the law doesn’t protect us from discrimination, but 1 in 3 LGBTQ people experienced discrimination in the past year.
Bipartisan consensus for nationwide LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections is rising quickly.
After all, equality is not a Democrat or Republican value — it’s an American value. Right now, even as we stand on the precipice of this new era in politics — where the country seems more divided than ever, polarized and fighting about seemingly everything — public support for LGBTQ protections is at an all-time high, with a supermajority of Americans across the political spectrum saying it’s time for these protections.
In a 2020 survey, more than 8 in 10 Americans, including majorities of independents and Republicans, expressed support. Local leaders across West Virginia continue to show us that they’re ready.
Just this week, the small city of Keyser became the 14th municipality in our state to adopt a local fairness law banning discrimination.
We must seize this opportunity to live up to our greatest values, and we need Sens. Manchin and Capito to take leadership here.
Our union is not perfect — in fact, we are far from perfect, and there’s so much work to do. And while many of the challenges we face feel insurmountable, some of the problems plaguing us actually have easy solutions in plain view, including the solution of full federal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans.
Now all that’s left to do is for Sens. Manchin and Capito to listen to their constituents, rally their colleagues and work toward bipartisan LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections. It’s time to act.