New data out last week from conservative pollsters Norman Analytics and Research with Mark Blankenship Enterprises shows that 81% of West Virginians support protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.
While these new numbers are welcome proof of how far our state has come, LGBTQ people have known for many years that public opinion is on our side.
That’s why my organization is fighting so hard for a bill called the Fairness Act. This is a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity in three key areas of life: employment, housing and public spaces. It’s common sense.
No one should be evicted from their home or denied service at a hospital just because of who they are or who they love.
Laws like the Fairness Act would help make our state more competitive with our neighboring states. Discrimination is simply bad for business, and if we want corporations and manufacturers to come here to do business, they need to know their customers and their employees won’t face harassment and discrimination.
Virginia became the 21st state to adopt a law like the Fairness Act in 2020. Even cities and towns across West Virginia have started addressing this problem — 15 communities have adopted local fairness laws with our help, and two communities have banned the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy.
At times, it seems like full LGBTQ equality is just around the corner. But behind the scenes, a group of lawmakers in our state is plotting to overturn all the progress we’ve made.
I want to let you in on one of the worst-kept secrets at the Legislature this session: A religious reform bill is coming back.
In 2016, led by the then-House Speaker Tim Armstead, our Legislature attempted to pass a bill they called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. If you’ve never heard of this bill before, its name will confuse you. While we can all agree that the freedom of religion is one of our nation’s fundamental values that deserves protection, that freedom does not give us the right to discriminate against other people.
This bill sought to give every person and business in our state a license to discriminate in the name of religion. It would have made it significantly easier for people who hold prejudices about LGBTQ people to kick them out of bars and restaurants, to refuse to rent to them, to discriminate in just about any way you can imagine.
Essentially, it would have made it easier for businesses to get around the few protections LGBTQ people in West Virginia have. And it would have shifted the burden to victims of discrimination to prove they really deserve those protections.
Leaders in the business community have been clear: Discrimination is bad for business, and no one should have a license to discriminate. The Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce demonstrated this when its leaders announced at the annual Issues and Eggs legislative breakfast that passing the Fairness Act is one of its top priorities.
In fact, when Indiana passed a similar “religious freedom” bill in 2015, major corporations and conventions pulled out of the state or reduced their investments there. In the year after Indiana lawmakers passed their version of RFRA, the city of Indianapolis lost out on $60 million in tourism money because so many conventions pulled out of the city, according to Forbes.
That’s the bill some Republicans in our Legislature want to raise from the dead and rubber-stamp. I’ve spoken with many legislators about this growing threat, and multiple delegates have told me that as many as 40 Republicans are planning to co-sponsor this bill in the coming weeks.
I hope our lawmakers seriously consider whether they want to be responsible for losing millions of dollars for our state. With the governor’s recent announcement about hundreds of new manufacturing jobs coming to our state, now’s not the time to tell the world that discrimination is welcome in West Virginia.
Sixty-seven percent of Mountaineers are worried about jobs leaving their communities and our state falling further behind our neighbors because of it, according to the new poll. That’s exactly what will happen if our leaders continue their attempts to give every Mountaineer a license to discriminate.
West Virginians have already decided that discrimination is bad for our state. We proved that when we voted down RFRA before, but we’ll need to do it again. The cost of discrimination is simply too high.