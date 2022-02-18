In Phil Kabler’s Statehouse Beat column on Jan. 23, he called into question West Virginia Laboratories’ fast-tracking in becoming a COVID-19 testing provider and low-interest loans through the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust. Kabler pointed to the relationship between Gov. Jim Justice and Delegate Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln, who is the founder of WV Laboratories.
I would like to provide additional detail, facts and information for Gazette-Mail readers.
- In April 2019, WV Laboratories reached out to WVJIT to discuss a financing proposal for their start-up medical laboratory company. After reviewing and researching their business plan, and meeting with the company founders, WVJIT decided to not pursue the proposal at that time, as we had concerns about it. We shared our concerns with the founders and suggested we revisit the opportunity, if those concerns could be addressed.
- Later that year, in October, WVJIT met with company representatives who shared that they had raised investment capital from a group that had experience in the medical servicing and administrative business. They also had brought on some experienced managers to help with launching the company.
- In April 2020, representatives of the company presented a new business strategy to WVJIT, and it was agreed by the parties to enter into a formal due-diligence process.
- In June 2020, after completion of the due-diligence report, WVJIT negotiated a term sheet with the company representative, which was agreed to by all parties.
- In July 2020, WVJIT staff presented the financing proposal to the WVJIT Board of Directors, which, after review and discussion, unanimously approved the proposal.
- In September 2020, WVJIT closed on the financing with the company.
I want to clarify a few points made in Kabler’s column.
Prior to entering into the due-diligence phase, WVJJT requested that its legal counsel review the WVJJT conflict of interest and investment policy and the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act and advisory opinions of the West Virginia Ethics Commission, to determine if there were any issues with the founder being an elected official. No prohibitions or violations were determined to exist that would prevent WVJIT from making an investment in the company.
The funding provided to the company is under a Revenue Share Agreement, not a low-interest loan as Kabler states. This form of transaction provided the financial flexibility that the company and management sought, while also providing WVJIT with a defined repayment and return on capital that is commensurate with the risk of the transaction.
At no time, from first engagement with the company to present, did anyone from WVJIT speak with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources about the company.
Per state code, the appointment of the chairperson for the WVJIT Board of Directors is made by the governor. The current chairperson is the governor’s deputy chief of staff, Ann Urling, who has over 30 years of professional experience in commercial banking and financial services. WVJJT is very fortunate to have Urling as its chairperson. Additionally, we are very fortunate to have an active and engaged board of directors whose members take their fiduciary responsibilities and the mission of this agency with the necessary professional dedication and personal commitment that is required for this agency to be successful.
WVJIT is proud of its business relationship with WV Laboratories. The company has grown to over 30 employees and supports all 55 counties in our state with their COVID-19 response and management. Thousands of lives have been positively impacted by WV Laboratories.