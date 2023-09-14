With all the tax cuts enacted in West Virginia over the past 10 to 15 years, ask yourself if West Virginia is more prosperous. Is the state more healthy and vibrant, as Republicans have increasingly promised? Gov. Jim Justice claims our fiscal health is better than ever, because of all the defunding that has occurred.
Looking at the present, “healthy” state budget reveals a bid discrepancy in the actual health of our state.
Our flagship university is now in dire economic straits and suffering declining enrollment, while many large universities elsewhere are actually thriving, with increasing enrollment. This crisis at West Virginia University — now in the national spotlight — is due mostly to defunding from the state Legislature. It has been reported that, of the $45 million deficit WVU is facing, $38 million is a direct result of budget cuts brought to you by our Republican supermajority. Wait a minute, we had a billion-dollar rainy day fund and our beloved WVU is in debt and cutting programs? Gov. Justice, that is just wrong.
The national news media seemed to report only that WVU is cutting language studies (looks like “oh, you can study that online, no big loss”), which is bad enough. However, more extensive local reporting reveals cuts right across the board. Literature, linguistics, music, forestry and natural resource programs — including those in parks and tourism — will be gone. Yeah, like West Virginia doesn’t need that. And the Deptartment of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and post-graduate degrees in math — wait, what? STEM too? And they think WVU will retain top research status? Oh, yes and the school of public health, communications, education, etc.
Among the obvious questions:
Why is no one in university administration being fired? It’s not like this came out of the blue; these enrollment projections came about over years.
Why are some of the department heads not even appealing their cuts?
Why are the deadlines so short to enact such massive changes to WVU?
Meanwhile, the state is still losing population. Young people cannot afford to work here with the embarrassingly low pay for teachers and other state employees. Take the Department of Natural Resources, where a starting salary for a biologist with a college degree is about $26,000. Are you kidding me? Salaries are better at Sheetz. So our best teachers and other state employees continue to leave in droves, and the brain drain goes on unabated.
Diseases of despair, especially drug use, are the worst they have ever been. While the rich have gotten richer, being the main beneficiaries of all the tax cutting, the lower income people are suffering even more.
The most fitting statement is “you get what you pay for.” So, with Republican “leadership” the state is becoming a hollowed-out wasteland.
But wait, with the additional tax cuts coming this year, we will then become a prosperous, vibrant state with people coming in droves.