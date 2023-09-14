Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With all the tax cuts enacted in West Virginia over the past 10 to 15 years, ask yourself if West Virginia is more prosperous. Is the state more healthy and vibrant, as Republicans have increasingly promised? Gov. Jim Justice claims our fiscal health is better than ever, because of all the defunding that has occurred.

Looking at the present, “healthy” state budget reveals a bid discrepancy in the actual health of our state.

Andy Stump lives in Elkins.

