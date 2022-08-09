Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The importance of health and affordable care remains a focus for low-income working West Virginia families. And with certainty, we know that having quality insurance leads to better health outcomes.

All eyes are on Congress over the next week as they seek final agreements on priority legislation in advance of the annual August recess. It’s imperative that our elected officials bring legislation across the finish line that expands and retains access to care. Thankfully they have a strong opportunity to do just that. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has led efforts in Washington to enact a three-year extension of subsidies that improve the affordability of critical health plans for West Virginians.

Angela Settle, DNP, APRN, BC, FNP, is the CEO-West Virginia Health Right, the state’s largest and oldest free health and charitable clinic. She is a resident of Kanawha County.

