The importance of health and affordable care remains a focus for low-income working West Virginia families. And with certainty, we know that having quality insurance leads to better health outcomes.
All eyes are on Congress over the next week as they seek final agreements on priority legislation in advance of the annual August recess. It’s imperative that our elected officials bring legislation across the finish line that expands and retains access to care. Thankfully they have a strong opportunity to do just that. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has led efforts in Washington to enact a three-year extension of subsidies that improve the affordability of critical health plans for West Virginians.
Last year, subsidies for health plans offered through the Affordable Care Act exchange were enacted, designed to provide the American people, most of whom are employed, with more affordable coverage during tough times. These plans are especially important for families who fall between the cracks – those who do not receive insurance through their employer, but who also do not qualify for Medicaid, often referred to as the “working poor.”
These subsidies were put in place to assist people across the country as they faced pressures from the pandemic. But as we know, those pressures have hardly let up. In fact, for many communities across West Virginia, economic and health situations have only worsened.
Ensuring the health of our communities should always be a top priority – and lengthening these subsidies is a critical step in doing so. Now Congress has a choice in front of them as to whether they should be extended. I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, as the CEO of the state’s oldest and largest free and charitable clinic serving 42,000 West Virginians in need across 34 south central counties yearly, the consequences of not doing so for struggling residents of the mountain state will be catastrophic.
If Congress fails to act, millions across the country could see their health insurance premiums skyrocket. That includes 5,000 West Virginians who would become uninsured and some 18,000 individuals who would see their premiums jump. During a tumultuous economic time, the last thing people should have to add to their plate is fear that they won’t be able to afford critical or necessary care. And that is especially true for many rural and underserved West Virginia communities that already face disproportionate challenges accessing and affording health care. Time and time again I have witnessed in my career that the first thing to go when money is tight is health care needs. Even life-sustaining medications like insulin and blood pressure medicines are stretched or stopped all together with the end result being even more costly hospitalizations and critical illnesses as a result.
In West Virginia, the expansion of affordable and accessible health care has been incredibly impactful in uplifting overall community health. In my 25 years serving West Virginia’s most vulnerable at West Virginia Health Right, I have witnessed first-hand the immeasurable impact this legislation has had on our state. Areas where patients once found themselves unable to find doctors or access critical services are healthier and more stable, and we should be mindful not to rock the boat with changes and price-hikes on health insurance.
With the proliferation of tele-health and the encouragement of all communities to seek the health services they need; it would be a harsh blow to families across West Virginia to suddenly have their coverage pulled out from under them. Efforts in Congress should aim to expand and encourage better health. Ending the expansion of ACA subsidies would do just the opposite.
West Virginia’s political leadership has shown a clear attention to the needs of the people over the past few years, and a tremendous level of leadership in advocating for the expansion of these subsidies. Hopefully, coming votes in Congress will continue this trend. A decision to extend these important health subsidies would be a continued win for the overall health and well-being of West Virginia.
Angela Settle, DNP, APRN, BC, FNP, is the CEO-West Virginia Health Right, the state’s largest and oldest free health and charitable clinic. She is a resident of Kanawha County.