Angie Settle: Weakening vaccination laws in WV dangerous (Opinion)

Vaccinations are among the greatest, if not the greatest, discoveries of modern medicine. The World Health Organization estimates that 10 million lives were saved around the world between 2010 and 2015 thanks to vaccines. Millions more people were protected from the serious and life-threatening complications of the illnesses these vaccines prevent, such as encephalitis, blindness, paralysis and pneumonia.
Mothers in Third World countries recognize the importance of vaccines and have reportedly walked 30 miles with their child on their back to be vaccinated against a disease because they know it could wipe out their entire family.
Unfortunately, here in the United States, and even in West Virginia, we have become so accustomed to the elimination of all the diseases vaccines prevent that we have become complacent. For example, we have forgotten the horrors of iron lung devices that were needed to treat the debilitating respiratory complications of polio.
WHO now lists vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 public health risks the world is facing. That’s right, the very treatment that saves millions upon millions of lives each year is now being questioned by some, despite the proven overall safety and effectiveness of vaccinations time and time again by scientists, practicing physicians and other medical providers.
Misguided parents started to question vaccine safety after being fueled by a now-debunked and discredited study by former physician Andrew Wakefield, who attempted to link autism to the MMR vaccine. Wakefield lost his license to practice medicine because of his dishonesty and unethical behavior, but the damage was already done and we continue to suffer for it.
Some well-meaning parents also started relying on social media posts from anti-vaccine parents that relay supposed horror stories about vaccine injuries, instead of the trusted medical advice gained by sitting down, one on one, with their child’s pediatrician or family doctor. Reliance on information that cannot be verified or proven is a frightening way to make important health decisions about our children’s care and well-being. These two circumstances have combined to light the fuse and fuel the fire for the anti-vaccine movement that now puts us all at risk today.
To see what happens when vaccine mandates are weakened, you simply have to look at the recent measles outbreaks across the United States because states made that mistake. Many, like California and New Jersey, have since clamored to enact vaccine laws that mirror the very ones we have in West Virginia.
The one thing that our state is known for nationally, and applauded for among the medical community, is our vaccine laws and the effectiveness of those laws. In 2019, despite the largest outbreak of measles in 25 years in the United States — tied to increasing numbers of unvaccinated children — West Virginia was unaffected and had zero cases of measles.
Despite this proven safety record, some of our legislators are trying to weaken these vaccine mandates and push for the personal freedom to choose what vaccines, if any, West Virginia children receive. In fact, so far in the current legislative session, seven bills that would weaken our vaccine mandates have been introduced by legislators who have zero medical training or background. Two are lawyers, one is a certified public accountant, another is a pastor. One is a used-car lot owner, another is a truck driver and one is a pest-control worker.
Elected officials with no medical training, education or hands-on experience administering or following up with patients who have been vaccinated are attempting to rewrite the laws that will put our children at risk.
While some might ask, why be concerned about other children being vaccinated if you vaccinate your own kids, we in the medical field know that we all rely on others to vaccinate and protect those who perhaps cannot be immunized — like infants not yet of age for the specific vaccine, the elderly and those whose immune systems are compromised because they are on chemotherapy or have other serious medical issues.
As a medical provider with more than 25 years of experience in public health — and having administered thousands upon thousands of vaccines without one serious complication — I am convinced this is very dangerous ground on which to tread.
Please urge your legislators to strengthen, not weaken, the one area of health care in which West Virginia excels. Make your voice heard to uphold our vaccine laws as they exist and continue to keep our families safe from communicable diseases. Say no to any legislation that attempts to dismantle our vaccine mandates in West Virginia, because personal freedom does not trump public health, welfare and safety.