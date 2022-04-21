There is a saying that all politics are local, and that is certainly true in local board of education races.
Our local boards of education affect nearly all families in our communities. Their work is no small task. They are charged with being stewards of local public education dollars, setting policies and procedures for a school system, handling personnel issues, approving local curriculum resources, listening to constituent concerns, creating a positive culture and climate within the school system, and much more.
They also are required to give up much of their personal time to achieve these tasks, whether it is attending board meetings, representing the local board of education at other agency meetings or spending their time fielding questions and concerns from constituents. The job of our local school board often is not glamorous, but it is extremely important work that sets the tone for school employees, students and the local school community at large.
That is why it is so important to vet candidates based on their commitment to managing and improving our local school system, rather than hyper-partisan ideology. Local school board races are nonpartisan for a reason. It’s important that candidates and, more importantly, those candidates who win the election and become board members, can view all issues before them through a lens of objectivity, fairness and what’s best for the public school system and all the families it serves.
Herein lies the difference between a board of education that manages public schools versus a board that manages a private school, charter school or microschool. Our public schools accept all children walking through the door and work to meet the needs of all children. That is a core difference between public schools and nonpublic schools. As a result of that difference, our local board of education members must have the ability to weigh decisions carefully, so that all students and all school employees can succeed and prosper within our public schools.
There are so many buzz phrases and talking points inundating school board races at the national level and, unfortunately, some of that hyper-partisan talk has made its way to school board races in West Virginia. This rhetoric works to insert issues in West Virginia that divide our communities and our families, and distract us from the greater purpose and mission of our local school boards.
When choosing candidates for a school board, we should set aside some of the catchy phrases and talking points you might hear on national news networks and evaluate candidates on their ability to run our local schools efficiently, effectively, fairly and objectively. Will they listen to all constituent concerns, or will they cater to a specific crowd with a hyper-partisan ideology? Do they believe in the mission of public schools and the value of public education, or are they using this position as a pulpit to shout their political grievances and advance an agenda?
Board of education elections are local and focus on local issues. Let’s keep them that way.