Ladies, I am talking to you. For years, women fought for equal rights.

We earned the right to vote (have a voice in decisions that impact women and families); the right to make decisions that determine our future. We worked outside the home while, at the same time, maintaining a home. We paid taxes on salaries that were less than our male co-workers, and yet now, in 2022, women in West Virginia no longer have control of our own bodies. Since I no longer have equal rights, I assume that also means I can quit paying those taxes?

Anita F. Ellis lives in South Charleston.

