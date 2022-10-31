Ladies, I am talking to you. For years, women fought for equal rights.
We earned the right to vote (have a voice in decisions that impact women and families); the right to make decisions that determine our future. We worked outside the home while, at the same time, maintaining a home. We paid taxes on salaries that were less than our male co-workers, and yet now, in 2022, women in West Virginia no longer have control of our own bodies. Since I no longer have equal rights, I assume that also means I can quit paying those taxes?
I am, of course referring to the repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and our West Virginia Legislature’s actions following that decision. Then, adding insult to injury, our governor said he didn’t think the issue should be put on the ballot, denying citizens an opportunity to express their desires by vote.
Let us look at this from a humanistic, Christian view. As Betty Rivard and Susan Johnson have said in Gazette-Mail op-eds, my Bible talks of a God of love and a God of free choice. I think of Christ’s reaction to the woman accused of adultery and the woman at the well; his forgiving, nonjudgmental attitude. His call for justice and love. God does not demand our love or loyalty; it is a matter of free choice.
But politicians want to rob women of their right of free choice. And our Legislature also thinks doctors should be robbed of the ability to do their jobs. The Legislature believes physicians should be punished for making professional decisions which the vast majority of legislators are not qualified to make. As the advertisement says, ”Do you really want a legislator removing your appendix or teaching your child?”
There is no more heinous crime than rape or incest. But some of our legislators think it is acceptable for a woman or a child impregnated with a fetus created out of hate and violence be forced to relive that horrible act every day over and over again. And they must think it is acceptable that a child, forced to have a child, should give up her childhood to care for a baby created out of hate, violence and incest. Patti Hamilton’s recent Gazette-Mail op-ed perfectly described why incest is so seldom reported. Women reporting rape are often assumed to be guilty. Lawyers representing them in rape cases often ask whether the victim wants to go through with it because of all of the backlash and trauma such cases bring.
Some legislators must find it acceptable that a young college student, guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time should be punished. She must not only care for a baby created out of hate and violence (with no income) but also give up her lifetime dream of becoming a teacher or a stateswoman.
I must assume legislators also think it is acceptable for a mother to have a child whom she knows is doomed to grow up in poverty. She must watch her child experience this life alone, because politicians have no plans to help with that lifelong responsibility.
Thinking of this subject from a standpoint of justice, it’s interesting that there are no laws that prevent men from control of their bodies — like a law requiring rapists and abusers to be castrated. Are politicians making decisions from a standpoint of love and justice or from a desire for power?
I am calling on women to pick up the fight again and vote against those politicians. As Susan Johnson paraphrased Rep. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo., it might take a couple of election cycles, but we can make this change together.
I have the list of legislators who voted to rob women of their right to control their bodies and their lives. And, at least for now, in a democracy, I have the right to vote.