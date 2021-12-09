As a grandmother and great-grandmother, I have seen the benefit the enhanced child tax credit’s monthly payments have had for my family members. They have helped them meet the monthly expenses that come with being a parent, especially during these uncertain times.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has become a key player in determining what becomes of the Build Back Better bill sought by President Joe Biden. It passed the House of Representatives by a small margin, and, only with the support of Manchin and every other senator in the Democratic Party caucus, will it pass in the evenly divided Senate. That gives Manchin, a rare centrist in Congress, much power to determine what ends up in the final bill that passes in the Senate.
Manchin already has made it clear that he doesn’t support every aspect of the bill that passed the House. His stance already has resulted in reducing the size of the bill from well more than $3 trillion to about $1.75 trillion.
As he negotiates further what to keep in the bill, West Virginians should encourage him to keep the child tax credit in its current form. Since July, parents have been receiving the child tax credit in monthly payments, rather than having to wait for an annual payment they could receive after filing their income taxes. That makes a lot of sense and should be continued because monthly payments are the best way to ensure the money follows each child.
Studies have shown that parents have been plugging the monthly payments into their family budgets. For some of them, that means covering child care expenses, allowing them to work outside the home. For others, it means covering school, medical or housing expenses as they come in. That’s less likely — and harder to do — when the money comes as a yearly lump-sum payment. Also, a lump sum might be a temptation for buying some big-ticket item, but a monthly payment is more likely to be used for monthly expenses that directly benefit children.
The monthly payments are especially needed in West Virginia, where many parents are working low-income jobs. Such payments make more of a difference for lower-income people than they do for those with higher incomes.
The size of the child tax credit has been boosted this year to help parents get through the pandemic. The monthly payments have been dividing up either $3,000 per child or $3,600 per child, depending on the age of the child. Those payment levels are scheduled to go down after next year. Manchin might want to negotiate the size of those payments, but he should support keeping them as monthly payments.
In a paper for American Compass, Oren Cass and Wells King found that people across the political spectrum should support such a benefit because it is “pro-marriage, pro-family, pro-life, pro-work, reinforces solidarity and a sense of mutual obligation within the nation.”
West Virginians should let Manchin know they want the child tax credit to keep coming in monthly payments.