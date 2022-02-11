Growing up in West Virginia, I didn’t know a lot of women who worked outside the home. Our state has long had one of the lowest rates of female participation in the workforce. Less than 50% of women held a job before the pandemic, and that figure might be even lower now.
The lower-than-average employment rate for women in West Virginia reflects the fact that we’re not valued for what we’re worth. As the Gazette-Mail recently reported, women in this state make only 74 cents for each dollar men earn — only four other states have a worse pay discrepancy by gender.
I see the effect of this wage gap in my own family: My husband has always earned more than me, even though I have a master’s degree and he has an associate’s. Equal Pay Day, which shows how far into the year women must work to achieve pay parity with men, falls on March 15, 10 weeks into the year. It doesn’t seem to ever move up the calendar.
Mothers who want to work face another challenge: the high cost of child care. It shouldn’t cost thousands of dollars just to be able to go to work, but it does. And the situation has only grown worse in the past few years.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the world went virtual, it became very difficult for organizations like mine — the Morgantown Area Youth Services Project — to offer our full support services. Our funding sources dried up, as well. The organization tried to keep me on for as long as it could but had to let me go toward the end of 2020.
My husband’s paycheck kept us afloat, but our family was hit hard by the loss of my income. To help pay the bills, I depleted most of my savings after I lost my job and took on credit card debt. After months of searching, I finally found work, but at a lower-paid position.
To make ends meet, my husband and I have refinanced our car loan and our credit card debt to decrease our monthly payments. We’ve also cut our grocery bill to $100 a week for four people.
We have two children — a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old. Day care for our youngest and travel expenses for work cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 a month. I was barely bringing home enough money to break even, and I was spending far less time with my family. After some difficult conversations, my husband and I decided that the only solution that made sense was for me to quit my job and care for our kids full-time.
Since the pandemic, the percentage of women in the U.S. workforce has dropped to its lowest level since 1988, according to an analysis of job reports from the Women’s National Law Center. That was, in large part, because of the growth in child care costs, which have grown at twice the rate of inflation in the years since I was a kid, when I dreamed of one day having a successful career. Now, it looks like I will be out of work until I find a job that pays well enough to cover the costs of child care or until my youngest goes off to school.
While society pays lip service to supporting working women, our systems do not. I feel as if I’m going backward and see our country doing the same — reversing the progress that women have made. Something needs to be done to reduce the burden of child care for working families like mine.
The Biden administration has proposed a solution: a cap on child care costs at 7% of a family’s income, as well as the expansion of universal, free pre-K to all American families.
The average American family spends about 14% of its income on child care, while low-income families — including many I’ve worked with in my years as a counselor — pay upwards of 35%. Even before the pandemic’s disruptions to child care, the majority of Americans lived in communities with a shortage of child care options. Congress now has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the long-term future of American families, nearly two-thirds of whom support the administration’s child care plan.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, millions of mothers have lost their jobs or left the workforce, putting the financial future of families at risk. The main reason women cite for leaving the workforce is a lack of access to affordable child care. Investing in child care will lower costs for families nationwide and help bring women back into the workforce. And any plan that lowers the costs of child care for families like mine couldn’t come soon enough.