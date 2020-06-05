Annette Fetty-Santilli: Be cautious in considering tanning beds (Opinion)

As the state gets ready to reopen indoor tanning salons, I hope West Virginians will remember that these devices can increase your risk of developing cancer.
As a skin cancer survivor, I can tell you that skin cancer is no joke. As someone who has very fair skin, I went to a tanning bed many years ago. I’ve had several skin cancer surgeries, the most recent in February. The most serious one was on my nose. By the time the doctor got all of it, I had another hole in my nose. Cartilage from my ear had to be grafted onto my nose. I now have to be checked yearly by a dermatologist to catch any others that might pop up.
I also can tell you, as the mother of a teen, that teenagers face way too many pressures to fit in and conform to sometimes dangerous social norms. One such norm is to have a tan.
Skin cancer rates have significantly increased over the past 30 years, making skin cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. The use of indoor tanning devices before the age of 35 has been shown to increase a person’s risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, by 59%.
Considering more than 10,000 Americans die from skin cancer each year and 680 people will be diagnosed with melanoma in West Virginia alone, this is no time to let our guard down.
This is why I want to take this opportunity to thank our state lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice for passing legislation three years ago to prevent our youth from using indoor tanning devices. When this legislation was signed into law, it was a milestone in the effort to save more lives from cancer.
While keeping teens out of tanning devices won’t eliminate skin cancer, it will go a long way toward reducing one of the most commonly diagnosed diseases among young people.
I want to remind everyone to be safe when it comes to indoor tanning and sun safety, and encourage everyone to take steps to protect their skin, including seeking shade, wearing sunglasses, protecting your skin with clothing, using sunscreen and avoiding tanning devices. A tan is not worth your life.