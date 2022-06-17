When it comes to health care, there’s broad agreement that patients benefit from low insurance premiums and low co-pays on prescription medications.
Unfortunately, our system is designed in a way that too often makes care inaccessible as a result of financial barriers, leading to delayed diagnoses, increased chronic disease prevalence and a growing divide between treating patients and letting the less fortunate among us suffer.
But what if the solution to rising insurance premiums is high drug prices? It sounds unreasonable and ridiculous, but that's the argument some health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers are making to try to preserve the status quo, while federal officials seem willing to play along. Allow me to explain.
What many Americans may not know is that underneath many of their brand medicines’ high sticker prices are big rebates, or price concessions, that drug makers pay to pharmacy benefit managers – insurance middlemen – and health plans in exchange for including their medication on the list of prescription drugs covered by a prescription drug plan.
Insulins are a well-documented example of this phenomenon. A recent report from Axios highlighted how last year, the list price of a vial Lantus was around $284. However, once all of the manufacturer’s rebates and discounts are tabulated, the amount of money the manufacturer receives is estimated as less than $40 per vial (representing an 87% discount off the list price).
Moreover, a look at broader insulin coverage also provides examples of benefit managers favoring higher priced drugs over low-cost alternatives of the same drug. Is it any wonder then that in the face of competition, rather than lowering prices, drug makers often respond by raising list prices higher, in order to provide larger financial enticements for benefit managers to cover their drugs?
Case in point, the Drug Channels Institute estimated that those drug maker price concessions eclipsed $200 billion in 2021; nearly doubling over the last five years.
Right now, some in Washington and policy makers across the country are considering legislation that would make sure that drug maker rebates and discounts that are received by benefit managers are directly shared with patients at the pharmacy counter. Predictably, they are facing obstruction from health insurers and benefit managers.
Unfortunately for many patients and the employers who provide healthcare benefits for them, far too often a large share of those drug maker price concessions end up pocketed by benefit managers rather than being passed through in full.
Opponents to sharing drug savings with patients paint a different picture. Those big rebates and discounts shouldn’t be guaranteed to the patient actually taking the drug. Instead, they argue that while sick patients overpay for their necessary treatments, discounts should be used to lower premiums for all. In other words, the sick subsidizing the healthy.
If lower premiums are in fact a greater priority than lower prescription drug costs for patients – so much so that those low premiums should come whatever the cost – then I would propose a full extension of the underlying logic for lawmakers to consider:
Encourage drug companies to raise and inflate their prices even higher. The sky’s the limit. Make it so patients can pay even higher prices at the pharmacy counter, and thus generate even bigger drug rebates. Then harvest those massive rebates to eliminate premiums all together.
As backwards as that concept is, it is a good reminder of what’s at stake for sick patients. The system as designed today feeds on the overinflated prices paid by sick patients in order to at best, provide for other priorities such as lower premiums and at worst, subsidize benefit manager and insurer profits. And the system needs even higher prices, and more sick patients, in order get more and more “discounts.”
West Virginia is leading the way when it comes to restoring some order into this convoluted system through its first-in-the-nation Share the Savings legislation, which requires that 100% of the rebates benefit managers receive be passed along to patients at the pharmacy counter. The Federal Trade Commission seems to acknowledge the backwards nature of the current model that uses rebates to lower premiums, as they recently announced an investigation into “the impact of rebates and fees from drug manufacturers on […] the costs of prescription drugs to payers and patients.”
Regardless of where elected officials decide those big drugmaker rebates should land, it should go without saying that a solution to the current conundrum is needed. The incentive design of our drug supply chain is brutally flawed, and doubling down on a broken system isn’t reform – it’s gas on the fire for those struggling to afford their medications. Ensuring that drug discounts aren’t being misappropriated by middlemen is a compelling and increasing need.