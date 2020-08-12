When West Virginia voters cast ballots in June’s primary, they showed that it indeed was possible to safely hold an election during a pandemic.
Fifty percent of the voters who participated in the June 9 primary mailed their ballots in, taking advantage of Secretary of State Mac Warner’s decision to expand absentee voting, a decision supported by Gov. Jim Justice in response to the state of emergency. That’s nearly 225,000 West Virginians who were able to avoid standing in line and potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus.
However, it appears that voting in the primary might have worked too well for Gov. Justice. While voting by mail is still an option, Justice has said he would prefer most West Virginians vote in person during the November election. He’s also made passing references to voting by mail being susceptible to fraud.
It’s hard to understand why Justice would discourage voting by mail. The facts just don’t support his claims that voting absentee by mail is not secure.
West Virginia voters learned what voters in Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah already knew — voting by mail is a proven, safe and secure way to hold an election. All four of those states use voting by mail as their primary method of voting (Hawaii is making the switch this year).
Voting by mail in those states has led to higher voter turnout, which should be the ultimate goal of all states. When more people participate in our elections, our government is more representative of the will of the people.
As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, there’s no better time to recognize that one of the most important responsibilities of government is ensuring our elections are accessible to all eligible voters.
The Voting Rights Act, one of the most important civil rights laws ever passed, prohibits racial discrimination in voting. Its passage struck down barriers to the ballot box, especially those that targeted people of color.
Making people choose between their health and their right to have their voices heard in our elections does not live up to the spirit of the Voting Rights Act, especially considering that communities of color have been among the hardest hit during this pandemic.
Justice’s desire for people to risk their health by voting in person also flies in the face of the steps he has taken to combat the coronavirus. The governor has urged West Virginians to wear masks and practice social distancing, and he has enforced restrictions as confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in West Virginia.
In fact, during a recent coronavirus briefing, Justice said, “We have to realize this thing is a killer.”
We agree with the governor about the need for West Virginia to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, which is why we find his statements disparaging absentee voting so troubling.
No West Virginia voter should be asked to risk their health in order to participate in our Democracy.
Yes, we should provide safe in-person voting options for those who prefer it or who have trouble voting by mail because of disabilities or a lack of postal service. But in the face of the most serious health crisis of our lifetime, Justice must find ways to increase access to the ballot box for all eligible West Virginia voters, not make it more difficult.
It was an executive order issued by the governor in the spring that allowed election officials to mail absentee ballot applications to the 1.2 million eligible voters prior to the June primary.
And while the neither the state of emergency nor the executive order has been lifted, the Secretary of State’s Office has decided not to mail absentee ballot applications to registered voters ahead of the November election. West Virginia voters can still use the pandemic as a reason to vote absentee, but they’ll need to take the extra step of going online or calling their county clerk to request a ballot.
Changing the process — one that worked so well in June — confuses voters, many of whom might be waiting for absentee ballot request forms to arrive by mail like they did in the spring.
If Justice truly cares for the well-being of West Virginia residents — and we believe he does — then he should immediately order election officials to mail absentee ballot applications to eligible voters. He also must ensure that our county clerks have the funding and staffing they need to process absentee ballot requests in a timely and efficient manner, and to provide safe in-person voting options for voters and poll workers.
The threat of COVID-19 is greater today than it was in June, when West Virginia voters proved that voting by mail works. Like the coronavirus, the need to provide safe options for voters hasn’t gone away.
There is still time for the governor to make things right.