A New York Times piece in July made the bold statement that Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has been struggling to make a viable case why he is a better option than former president Donald Trump in the coming GOP presidential primaries.
The wheels seem to be off the DeSantis bus.
The shortcomings and failures of DeSantis’ efforts can be attributed to far too many reasons to list here, yet here are some of the ones that continue to drag him down:
- Lack of national campaigning experience
DeSantis has yet to demonstrate himself as a campaigner on a national stage. This lack of experience has made it difficult for him to connect with voters outside Florida and to make a strong case for his candidacy.
Unforced errors
DeSantis has been plagued by unforced errors that have hurt his campaign. Whether it is making objectionable comments, taking on the historically beloved Disney brand, or just talking a bigger game than DeSantis has shown himself to be able to deliver on a national stage, he has been going for shots that are generally beyond his ability to make.
Culture war strategy
DeSantis has been criticized for his strategy of campaigning on culture war issues. While this may appeal to a segment of the Republican base, it is unlikely to be a winning strategy in a general election because the target of his message is too narrow. DeSantis needs to broaden his appeal and focus on issues important to a wider range of voters, something he has not proven he can do.
Home state problems
DeSantis has been hit with numerous issues in his home state. The problems DeSantis is dealing with in Florida have given voters nationwide the perception that he may not be as strong a governor as he likes to present himself.
While it’s not abnormal for a governor seeking higher office to have a microscope turned upon their home state, what people see in Florida is a state deeply divided, which is not where the base of GOP voters should want to see this next presidential election going.
- Fundraising issues
While DeSantis has raised a significant amount of money for his campaign, his fundraising numbers may be masking potential problems. DeSantis may be relying too heavily on a small number of wealthy donors, which could hurt his campaign if those donors decide to support another candidate.
In what is rapidly becoming a do-or-die scenario, for DeSantis to run a viable presidential campaign, he needs to address these shortcomings and failures and take at least some of the following steps:
- Broaden his appeal
DeSantis needs to broaden his appeal beyond the Republican base and focus on issues important to a wider range of voters. This could include issues such as healthcare, education and the economy.
Focus on national issues
DeSantis needs to focus on national issues and address them. This could include issues such as climate change, infrastructure and foreign policy.
- Avoid unforced errors
DeSantis needs to avoid unforced errors that can hurt his campaign. This means being careful with his messaging and avoiding controversial ads or statements.
- Build a strong coalition
DeSantis needs to build a strong coalition of supporters, including a wide range of voters. This means reaching out to groups that may not traditionally support Republicans, such as young people and minorities.
Last but certainly not least, DeSantis needs to pull off one trick he has shown himself entirely incapable of achieving:
- Be more likable
Sure, it’s low-hanging fruit saying that any presidential candidate is unlikable. But there’s garden-variety unlikable, and there’s Ron DeSantis unlikable. It is admittedly harsh framing, but with each week that passes the candidate finds ways to have more and more of the general population think, “What’s wrong with this guy?”
Something as simple as a picture on the beach, taken from his 2015 gubernatorial campaign, leaves people shaking their heads. Twitter went nuts a few weeks ago pointing out how awkward the photo is and that neither DeSantis nor his wife left footprints in the sand.
The perfect example of an unforced error has happened far too many times. It needs to stop if DeSantis has any chance of becoming a viable Trump opponent.