It didn’t happen overnight, but little by little, I could feel it getting harder to breathe.
I’d been in the mines more than 10 years, and I’d seen what happened to the older generations, so I knew it was black lung. I kept working for another 22 years after the first symptoms showed up, but I finally got pulled out of the mines when I couldn’t pass a physical required by my employer.
I worked for 35 years mining coal. I operated bolt machines, shuttle cars, continuous miners and did just about every job there is in a mine. I can remember times when I couldn’t see my buddy’s headlight shining through the dust when he was working just 20 feet away from me. Sometimes, the mines were ventilated correctly, and sometimes they weren’t. If the company wasn’t ventilating right and you said something about it, they’d put you out of work for a week or so, or maybe just send you on down the road kicking cans.
We’d all seen what black lung had done to our parents, and we were worried about it happening to us, but we had to work to make a living. There were times when, if you had a job, you were pretty lucky to have it. So we’d work and, sometimes, out of fear of losing our jobs, miners would let the companies slide by without controlling the dust, or protecting us how they’re supposed to.
Now, tens of thousands of miners like me are living with black lung, struggling to breathe just to perform everyday tasks.
When I finally couldn’t work anymore, I applied for my federal black lung benefits. My employer fought me on it but, in the end, I won my claim because I could point to a company doctor stating that I couldn’t breathe enough to work when they’d had me take a physical. So they had to pay my benefits, and cover the three inhalers I use and all the other medical care associated with my disease.
But, just a few years later, that company went bankrupt, and the judge said they didn’t have to honor their obligations to workers anymore, including my black lung benefits and health care. It shouldn’t be like this but, when coal companies go bankrupt, they often get out of their liabilities in this way — and that’s what a miner’s health is to some of these companies, nothing more than a liability.
When this happens, benefits and medical coverage for miners like me have to be paid out of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The only dedicated source of revenue for the trust fund is a small tax, called the black lung excise tax, which coal companies pay on each ton of coal they sell.
At the end of last year, against the urging of the Black Lung Association, Congress cut this tax in half. Now, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which was already underfunded, is losing $2.8 million each week. In other words, they’re threatening the benefits and medical care coal miners need, all so they can give the coal companies a tax break.
West Virginia coal miners would like to have just exactly what we were promised. No more. No less. We need the black lung excise tax to be restored and extended for at least 10 years, so we can be sure that our benefits and medical care are going to be there.
Congress has until the end of May to pass a budget reconciliation bill, and we need Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to make sure that bill includes restoring the black lung excise tax.
I am absolutely counting on Manchin to get this done. Manchin is a leader, not just in West Virginia, but in Washington, too. A lot of the other members of Congress will follow his lead on this issue. That’s why we need him to take the lead in restoring the excise tax to its normal rate, and extending it for at least 10 years. If he doesn’t stand up for us on this, I’m afraid the day will come when we’re not going to be able to get our medical care and benefits.