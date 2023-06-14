During the 2023 West Virginia legislative session, more than 12 bills opposing LGBTQ+ rights were proposed, with a specific focus on the transgender community.
Two of these bills were signed into law: House Bill 3042, which permits unregulated discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, and HB 2007, which obstructs transgender youth from accessing essential transition-related health care. These bills in West Virginia are part of a landscape of legislative actions targeting the rights of our transgender community in statehouses all around the country.
With an increased focus on transgender people in the Legislature and in the news, it’s easy to assume that being transgender is a “new” thing. The truth is that transgender people, those whose gender identity is different from what they were thought to be at birth, have always existed. What’s different is that transgender people are more accepted and visible in today’s society. Unfortunately, as with many other minority communities, with progress and acceptance, inevitably comes backlash from those who don’t agree or don’t understand.
In the past few years, the United States has seen a sharp rise in the number of bills — in the hundreds — focused on removing transgender youths’ rights to receive essential health care, to play on sports teams, to learn about LGBTQ history in school, or simply to be called by their own name. Despite facing legislative attacks, the transgender community demonstrates remarkable resilience and continues to embrace the joy of living our lives authentically.
The sheer existence of transgender joy has the power to be revolutionary in the state of West Virginia. Whether just after coming out as transgender to their loved ones or during their journey to live as their authentic selves, transgender individuals often find themselves bombarded with warnings of potential dangers.
Some are legitimate, but others are exaggerated — and many reveal more about the anxieties of cisgender (nontransgender) people, than the actual risks we encounter. Numerous headlines highlighting violence, suicide and discrimination, coupled with the distorted narratives of anti-transgender activists, claim that our lives beyond the confines of the closet will be nothing but suffering, oppression and remorse. However well-intentioned they may be in addressing the tangible hardships faced by transgender individuals, narratives that focus solely on our struggles ignore the powerful impact of speaking our truth.
Navigating anti-transgender prejudice and ignorance can certainly feel overwhelming, but our lives are much more than these challenges. Being transgender is a beautiful experience, and countless individuals among us are not only surviving but also thriving in their lives. By challenging or rejecting society’s rigid gender norms and expectations, transgender people show everyone that a better world is possible. A freer, kinder and more authentic way of life. Anti-transgender groups often use stories about our suffering to stoke fear about the consequences of defying society’s expectations. This myth is used to hinder our progress, suggesting that pursuing change is too costly, too difficult or simply unattainable.
The suffering endured by the transgender community is not an inevitable fate but rather a deliberate outcome resulting from policy choices, such as banning access to age-appropriate transition-related care. That’s why our joy — your joy — is crucial, as both the fuel for our survival and a catalyst for action.
Especially as we are seeing the ongoing legislative and political attacks on the transgender community, it is more important than ever to demonstrate that transgender joy is an attainable reality. Given adequate material and social support, our lives are just as fulfilling and meaningful as anyone else’s. Even when faced with formidable forces attempting to break our spirit, we respond with resolute joy alongside solidarity, defiance and protest.
Fortunately, this is a lesson that many transgender individuals have already internalized. Despite an unprecedented assault on our rights, the number of transgender people who feel comfortable living openly continues to grow.
The future of transgender rights in our state and across the country remains uncertain, and we must acknowledge the numerous threats to our safety, dignity and freedom that loom ahead. However, within this uncertainty lies the opportunity for hope and solidarity. Despite relentless efforts to erase our existence, we proudly resist. No matter what, we will embrace positivity and our community. We stand firm in the knowledge that our lives hold immense significance and are filled with joy.