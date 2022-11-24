Opioid overdose deaths are continuing to rise nationally, and it seems that no city is immune, including right here in West Virginia. As a nurse practitioner in Charleston, I unfortunately see the effects of the opioid crisis firsthand, with many patients walking our halls each day looking for pain relief.
But you would be surprised at how many are 50-plus years old and have unfortunately developed an addiction. In my practice, we work hard to reduce a patient’s dependence on opioids, but I can’t blame them for wanting to do everything they can to help reduce their pain. It’s my own opinion that this crisis has worsened since the COVID pandemic, likely because many spent so much more time indoors, being more sedentary.
But I was shocked to learn that many prescription opioids were prescribed for people with chronic lower back pain as people were not getting properly diagnosed. According to a survey of over 5,000 adults in the U.S. by Harris Poll, which I helped design, we found that nearly 3 out of every 10 U.S. adults – 72.3 million people – currently suffer from chronic lower back pain, surpassing the number of Americans who have arthritis, diabetes or heart disease. Nearly a third of those surveyed (30%) said they have been prescribed opioids and 15% said they are currently taking them, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical guidelines caution that opioids are not appropriate for this condition and should not be prescribed. In fact, the CDC just recently updated their 2016 “CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain.” The Clinical Practice Guideline supports the primary prevention pillar of the Health and Human Services Overdose Prevention Strategy – supporting the development and promotion of evidence-based treatments to effectively manage pain.
Opioid use is a significant and alarming concern that is growing with older Americans; with the highest use of opioids for lower back pain among people in their 50s (19%) and those aged 65 or above (25%).
Patients with chronic lower back pain are often desperate to find relief, with the findings showing that over a third of those surveyed (36%) rate their back pain as “severe” or the “worst pain possible” and nearly half (44%) said they’ve experienced back pain for at least five years. This has become an epidemic for older adults, as their physical pain has an impact on their mental health. They are taking opioids and often, many struggle with the dependency but aren’t even getting a significant improvement in their pain.
The Harris Poll found that many Americans with chronic lower back pain are being treated with ineffective therapies, resulting in multiple visits to multiple doctors prior to seeing an interventional pain specialist. On average, the typical back pain sufferer has sought relief from at least three healthcare providers, with an average of four office visits in the last year. This stat rings true, as I tend to see patients who wait far too long, or have seen a number of providers, before coming to visit our practice of pain specialists, and by the time they do, they can sometimes be in excruciating pain. As Interventional Pain Specialists, we have a number of different treatment options available to us, and it can really benefit a patient to visit us at the onset of their pain to discuss potential treatment options.
For more information on the survey and about treatment options for chronic lower back pain, visit knowyourbackstory.com.
Ashley Comer is a nurse practitioner at Thomas Health St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and Center for Pain Relief, a private practice.