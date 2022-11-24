Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Opioid overdose deaths are continuing to rise nationally, and it seems that no city is immune, including right here in West Virginia. As a nurse practitioner in Charleston, I unfortunately see the effects of the opioid crisis firsthand, with many patients walking our halls each day looking for pain relief.

But you would be surprised at how many are 50-plus years old and have unfortunately developed an addiction. In my practice, we work hard to reduce a patient’s dependence on opioids, but I can’t blame them for wanting to do everything they can to help reduce their pain. It’s my own opinion that this crisis has worsened since the COVID pandemic, likely because many spent so much more time indoors, being more sedentary.

Ashley Comer is a nurse practitioner at Thomas Health St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and Center for Pain Relief, a private practice.

