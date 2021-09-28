Even discounting American fondness for exaggerated political insults, hyperbole and outrage, we are experiencing rather dismal times that degrade and endanger our democracy.
Consider these distortions, misconceptions and outright lies:
- The 2020 election was stolen and Donald Trump actually won. (Corollary: The former president will return to the White House before 2024 — a constitutionally impossible feat.)
This is the biggest outright lie of all. The fact is that no evidence substantiates electoral corruption or errors sufficient to change any state’s presidential outcome. More than 60 court cases, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the attorney general appointed by the former president, the Republican Senate majority leader (now minority leader) and senatorial supporters found nothing. Nonetheless, far too many shamefully ignore and reject the legitimate election outcome, supporting a farcical charade in Arizona, with more looming elsewhere.
- Biden lost Afghanistan. (Corollary: Allies have now lost confidence in American resolve.)
We never “won” Afghanistan. If Afghanistan was “lost,” it happened 20 years ago, when we committed to desultory “nation building” in this “graveyard of empires” and then reduced that commitment to move more troops and resources into Iraq and Syria. Our Afghan campaign continued through four unenthusiastic presidents, with the final two committed to ending it and the current president finally doing it.
The departure most certainly was not done well and merits significant criticism. Few foresaw such a sudden and complete collapse of the Afghan government. Volumes will be written about our intelligence performance. Little was learned from our Vietnam failures. Little also has been heard from our allies, except complaints about not being consulted.
The brutal undeniable truth is that neither our allies nor our Afghan partners nor the American people were willing to continue.
- COVID-19 vaccines and masks are ineffective and dangerous; mandating them violates our freedoms. (Corollary: Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin will save us.)
The most chilling version of this argument is, “I would rather have COVID-19 than get the vaccine.” This absurdly tragic view disregards qualified epidemiologists, public health professionals, pediatricians and other medical experts. The delta variant has created a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with nearly all of COVID-19 hospitalizations now from unvaccinated people.
Some breakthrough infections have hit vaccinated people, but they tend to be mild, with few serious complications. COVID-19 vaccines continue the vaccine miracle from smallpox to polio.
Most sinister is that COVID-19 anti-vaxxers would leave a vulnerable population to breed new vaccine-resistant variants. Those denying mask efficacy should ask the doctors, dentists and nurses wearing them. Mandated vaccinations and masks violate freedom no more than mandated seat belts, which have saved countless lives, including mine.
Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin? Medical authorities see no COVID-19 efficacy but, instead, real dangers.
- The United States has become a socialist country. (Corollary: Democrats are all socialists.)
A simplistic, distorted view of socialism (and Democrats). Without reviewing centuries of experience and untold economists and political philosophers, consider a gentle rebuttal. Government funding, and even government administration, do not equal socialism. Social Security and Medicare are not socialism any more than government-financed highways. And even nations providing far more government support to their citizens (e.g., Sweden, Germany and Japan) unquestionably offer growth and prosperity in free societies.
Democracy demands facts and truth. Simply but profoundly, it demands at least historical understanding, rational analysis, reliance on professional expert judgments and more balanced, nonsocial-media information sources.