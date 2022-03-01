West Virginia politicians, journalists and academics frequently lament our longstanding population decline.
The Mountain State is the only state in the country with fewer residents now than in 1950. Some growth in the northeastern corner of the state near Washington, D.C., is more than offset elsewhere, especially in the southern coalfields, where the long bleak story is one of a great “hollowing out” of towns and counties.
Sadly, West Virginia, with one of the oldest U.S. populations, ranks last or near the bottom of nearly every economic measure, notably including the percentage of college graduates, and an inadequate physical and electronic infrastructure. Paradoxically, as individuals and families prefer small towns, beautiful vistas, outdoor adventures and warm, caring neighbors, all of which we have in abundance, industries seeking to relocate give priority to areas with educated, trained, younger workforces, which we lack. Meanwhile, in less than a year, thousands of miles and continents away, millions of talented refugees are fleeing war, tyranny and poverty.
This convergence of pressures — demographic, economic and humanitarian — present a unique opportunity for creative political leadership to implement a strategy for the common good. It might start with the following:
- An “economic growth” statement should accompany all substantive legislation analyzing any impact on education and training, how it will affect the development of the skilled-workforce employers need and how it will advance infrastructure modernization. A “social impact” statement should accompany all “social” or “education” legislation, explaining how it will affect young, talented, educated families seeking relocation to a diverse and tolerant state.
- Form a Governor’s Commission on Population Enhancement, with highly respected public, private, religious and educational leaders. Have it report in a year with solid, fiscally prudent recommendations for reversing population decline. It would identify what employers potentially relocating want and need; what workers desire to grow families and advance careers and what competing states are doing. Building on our state’s successful marketing to potential tourists and recreation enthusiasts, it should examine how West Virginia can best market itself to prime prospects in the United States and abroad as a wonderful home and profitable business location. While the commission might not reveal much new, its value will be to identify issues and stimulate public support for dynamic action.
- We should systematically and aggressively identify and bring to our state talented, ambitious refugees heartbreakingly created by horrific conflicts and disasters. Well more than a century ago, West Virginia sent official representatives to Europe to recruit workers for the burgeoning coal industry, bringing thousands of immigrants to work in our coal mines and coal towns. Growing up in Southern West Virginia, I recall well the ethnic and racial diversity of our schools and communities, a diversity now severely diminished.
Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Africa and elsewhere are now suffering persecution, enduring hardship and risking their lives for their families. West Virginia does indeed welcome refugees, albeit somewhat passively. We celebrate “Immigrant Heritage Month” every September. The West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry heroically strives “to improve the lives of refugees.” But much more is needed.
A strategic approach led by Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature will advance humanitarian values and economic goals. Restoration of the former migrant recruiting office might be justified. Refugees will bring ambition, talent, knowledge and skills from which all can benefit. They will strengthen our communities. They need a home, and West Virginia needs and wants them.