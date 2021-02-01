This is not a post-mortem on that shameful, traumatic assault on our U.S. Capitol — a task that will consume investigators and scholars for years. But surely, as a divided nation transitions to a new president and a new administration, it is more timely than at any point since the Civil War to consider a few salient lessons from history relevant to politics and the American experience.
It behooves us all — scholars, students, practitioners, professionals and advocates — to reflect on a few simple but profound truths. From high school civics to college political science, every syllabus should feature them. Local, state and national politicians should be judged by them.
We need to understand the great beauty and complexity and, most importantly, the immense value of American political institutions and norms. First must come the Constitution. Not a perfect document, it has required multiple amendments and interpretations. But forefathers such as Madison, Jefferson and Marshall bequeathed to us a strong, profound, but flexible framework. Constitutional principles and norms, such as separation of powers, majority rule, freedom of speech and rule of law are not casual slogans but major reasons for our country’s prospering as the oldest (and greatest) constitutional democracy.
We must insist that all candidates and officeholders understand and uphold those critical institutions and norms. While they might not be expected to pass exams on constitutional law, we can discern much from speeches, debates, the documented records of candidates, even party platforms. Every elected federal officeholder, beginning with the president, swears to uphold the Constitution. They must be held to that pledge.
We must insist that long-revered standards of honesty, morality and character are understood and respected by political candidates and officeholders. While political hyperbole is inevitable, as long as ambitious men and women strive for high positions, there can be no room for demagogues.
We must remember lessons from the playground and stand courageous, strong and positive before bullies, cheats and liars. On those same playgrounds and from our work experiences, we learned the value of loyalty — loyalty to those above and below us — loyalty and support that must be reciprocal. At the same time, we cannot let loyalty corrupt us into becoming sycophants, a particular problem in the world of politics.
All political debate and discussion must reflect understanding of the other side’s point of view. Threats and violence have no place whatsoever in our political life. Rational analysis and institutional understanding do.
We must apply rigorous standards of logic, evidence and rational analysis in evaluating political allegations and arguments. Since the Enlightenment four centuries ago, our nation and Western civilization have aspired to high standards of reason, scientific investigation and exploration. Opposed to these standards are conspiracy-mongers fanning the flames of racial, ethnic, religious and partisan political resentment and even hatred.
To be sure, the path sketched here is not always straight and simple, nor quick and easy. Understanding history, respecting established institutions and norms, questioning assumptions, insisting on empirical verification and resisting self-serving arguments are difficult. Yet is not this way forward infinitely preferable to enmity and conflict? It is, in fact, the only way to move forward.