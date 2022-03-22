Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine convened an extraordinary summit to consider what that state should and could do to alleviate the enormous suffering of the people of Ukraine. Faith leaders, business people, educators, health care professionals and others met with political leaders to discuss how the state can help even a small portion of the millions of refugees fleeing terror, death and disaster.
The Ohio summit is considering how to facilitate the transition from refugee status to healthy citizen for those refugees so they can contribute to a free society. What can be done by churches, synagogues and other places of worship to provide housing, food and counseling? What can be done by schools to welcome children who are strangers in a strange land? What can be done by government to overcome legal and bureaucratic obstacles? What can be done by public and private social welfare agencies? What positive role can played by community and civic organizations? What can be done by businesses to provide training, jobs and relocation assistance? How can the state best collaborate with the federal government to reduce immigration barriers? All in all, what should the state government do?
Ohio has a long history of welcoming immigrants. From Germans in Cincinnati to Eastern Europeans in Cleveland and all racial and ethnic groups in between, Ohio’s factories, stores, hospitals, farms and schools have been well-served by those immigrants. New arrivals from Ukraine will be welcomed and supported by compatriots who have traveled the same roads and faced the same hardships.
As Ohio’s smaller, Appalachian neighbor, West Virginia also has a long history of depending on immigrants, to mine the coal, work the factories, heal the sick, teach the children and even preach. But while Ohio has grown and prospered over the decades, the Mountain State has lost population for nearly three-quarters of a century, as mines and factories have closed and our best and brightest have moved elsewhere. Companies looking to relocate look askance at areas where the population is older and less educated and skilled.
The Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing cruel and brutal tragedy occurring daily in their beautiful country need our help. But, more so than for Ohio or nearly any other state, those refugees have much to offer West Virginia in return. We, more than any state, need their talents and skills, their ambition and entrepreneurship, their love of family and friends. Having recently returned to my native West Virginia, I can attest to the wonderfully warm and caring people here.
So, what is our state doing to anticipate, prioritize, plan, recruit and welcome these desperate refugees? How are we consulting with the federal agencies? In a word, West Virginia is doing nothing.
If more is happening behind the scenes, it must be far behind, and I stand ready to praise it, but little is visible at this time. The West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry solicits support and welcomes refugees, but with very limited resources.
Where is the West Virginia governor’s summit or commission or task force or special legislative session or emergency program of any type? What are state and local agencies doing to respond to this humanitarian crisis?
When future historians and philosophers judge our actions or inactions, how will they rate West Virginia and its response to those who not only need us but can remarkably help us?