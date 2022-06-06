In an op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail on June 1 (“Who cares if West Virginia isn”t growing?”), Mike Harman argued that West Virginia should not be concerned about its population declining for more than 70 years.
Although the arguments in his piece are somewhat crudely stated, it is a point of view that merits a response. Why should we care? What will it mean if the population of the Mountain State continues to shrink? Should we accept, as the op-ed maintains, “that a reasonable, steady state would not be a bad thing?” (Note: A declining population is hardly a “reasonable steady state.” Extended decline is a stagnant state.)
The op-ed in question praises “the elements of solitude and peacefulness” in West Virginia. Certainly, we prize our small towns, friendly neighbors, minimal traffic, low cost of living, scenic vistas and agreeable lifestyle — features used by the state to market “Almost Heaven” to tourists and prospectively relocating families and businesses.
So, is it worthwhile for West Virginia to have a growing population instead of one in a long, steady decline? The answer is emphatically yes.
- A growing population with more employment and investment opportunities will encourage more of our friends, children and grandchildren and their families to remain in the state for jobs and careers.
- A growing population generates more government revenue, supporting necessary investments in our education system from preschool through college, essential modern public services, improved highways and other vital transportation infrastructure facilities.
- A growing population creates more opportunities for everyone, with more customers requiring more services. A bigger state market will attract more diverse retail companies, and the competition will encourage companies already here to remodel, upgrade, expand and create more jobs.
- A growing population will be a more diverse population — professionally, socially, racially and religiously. Diversity will be its own reward, better preparing our children to live and prosper in an increasingly diverse world.
- A growing population will mean better educated and trained people moving into our state and enriching our pool of talent and skills.
- A growing population and greater job opportunities in new and expanding businesses and industries will encourage West Virginians to upgrade their skills.
- A growing population will expand entrepreneurial enthusiasm because of growing opportunities.
- A growing population will produce more skilled performers and larger audiences will support more high-quality sports and entertainment events.
- A growing population will reverse the half-century population decline of our greatest urban centers in Charleston and Huntington, stimulating renewal of large commercial areas and residential neighborhoods.
- A growing population will instill greater civic pride from more citizens in this wonderful state, as it will demonstrate that others see and admire us as we see ourselves.
If we do not grow, if our population continues to slide, the outlook is bleak. If there is no growth, the future of West Virginia will be one of continued stagnation, and even despair, as too many will see little hope and opportunity.
We can, however, see what is possible by looking at the Toyota plant in Putnam County and the anticipated Nucor plant in Mason County. What would life in those counties be without those plants?
There is neither time nor space here to consider essential development strategies, although we would acknowledge that some see those “elements of solitude and peacefulness” so beloved by West Virginians being jeopardized by a growing population. Careful planning and coordination by all levels of government will be necessary, led by a Legislature that makes the need for a growing population its highest priority.