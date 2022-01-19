As a recent graduate of West Virginia University, I want to build my career close to the welcoming communities and natural beauty I’ve loved my whole life. The question is, how?
Do I uproot myself and accept a job offer away from my home state, or stay here and try to find a way to advance my professional career with the relatively few opportunities available to me?
I know I don’t stand alone at the crossroads of this difficult decision. This experience is not unique to me. I’ve watched as many of my friends and peers have left this great state to pursue careers elsewhere, not because they wanted to, but because they felt they had to. I didn’t want to leave, so, instead, I decided to stay in West Virginia and build a company of my own right here — one focused on filling a gap I saw in the renewable energy field.
After recognizing the rapidly growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and the many issues in how those batteries are disposed of, I started Parthian Battery Solutions. Parthian provides recertification services for lithium-ion batteries for safe and effective utilization in second-use applications through our energy storage hardware. In other words, we take high-quality batteries that would otherwise be disposed of, and find new uses for them, to ensure the most amount of value is extracted from them.
I want my company to be an example that you don’t need to leave this state to capitalize on an opportunity in the renewable energy sector.
However, it takes more than one success story to change that sentiment. More is needed to keep West Virginians here and attract others from outside the state.
Public and private sectors alike have set ambitious goals to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources. Developing companies’ technologies, infrastructure and manufacturing capacity is a must to make these ambitious goals feasible.
There’s no reason West Virginia cannot build this capacity, but we need support.
Policy provisions critical to clean energy infrastructure must be prioritized. Provisions to extend and strengthen solar, energy efficiency and advanced energy manufacturing cannot be left behind. When fully supported and implemented, these measures will play a key role in keeping homegrown ingenuity and opportunity rooted and primed for growth here in the Mountain State.
The 48C Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit, Solar Income Tax Credit and the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) stand to greatly benefit West Virginia.
Incentives such as 48C would channel money to support companies like mine. With the newly included funds set aside for coal areas, we could invest more in communities affected by the decline in the coal industry and stimulate future renewable energy manufacturing and development to create jobs and diversify local economies across the state.
The proposed 48C tax credit could stimulate up to $1.7 billion in investments into advanced energy manufacturing facilities in West Virginia. Such an investment could create upwards of 12,000 new jobs in fields such as tech and manufacturing.
Additionally, I cannot overstate the role of the solar investment tax credit in supporting renewable energy growth across the country. The tax credit has effectively bolstered robust solar deployment, in residential and commercial sectors, while stimulating the economy and creating jobs. The 10-year extension of the solar tax credit is arguably the most valuable infrastructure provision for the solar industry.
An element of the Build Back Better Act worth including in any future infrastructure plan is an increase in funding of almost $2 billion over 10 years for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program. This program improves rural economic development, small-business growth and agricultural resilience. This program has allowed West Virginia business owners to significantly save on energy costs, thereby affording them the opportunity to expand their businesses and reinvest in their local economies.
By championing these important clean energy incentives and programs, our state’s representatives can send a clear message to West Virginians that they believe in our potential to grow in relevant and critical industries, those that are already shaping the future as we know it.
West Virginia’s natural resources are second to none, and there’s never been a more decisive moment to take action to preserve — and thoughtfully invest in — the most valuable resource the Mountain State has to offer: our people.