While technically just one state since its creation in 1863, the West Virginia of 2020 seems more like two separate sovereignties because of the large gap that exists between spin and reality.
Today, there are competing narratives about West Virginia’s direction, and this difference of opinion has contributed to a failure to meet the needs of our citizens. These differences have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican majority fail to utilize $1.25 billion in relief from the federal government through the CARES Act. The governor has given some of this money to strip club owners, while small businesses in our state who have yet to see a penny continue to struggle.
If you were to believe our governor, you’d think we’re living in a state that’s thriving, where everyone has a good-paying job, where the roads are free of potholes and all walks of life are welcome. But the real West Virginia is one in which the roads are crumbling, along with the lives of many of our citizens.
Despite the claims of Gov. Justice and his GOP colleagues, a state is not thriving when 57,516 people have left it in the past five years. It’s not thriving when families are crippled by the opioid epidemic and the attorney general sells them out for pennies on the dollar. It’s not thriving when its infrastructure needs significant upgrades in all 55 counties. And a state is certainly not thriving when one out of every five kids in West Virginia goes hungry while Republican legislative leaders are giving coal barons multi-million dollar tax breaks.
In the Republicans’ make-believe West Virginia, out-of-state corporations are going to come and magically save us all. But in the real Mountain State, we need government leaders to stop bowing down to corporate interests and, instead, put the people first.
It is time to tell West Virginians that we choose them, instead of those corporate interests that flood our elections with their dark money.
Let’s give our small businesses a chance to thrive here and make this a destination for entrepreneurial spirit. It is time to have a Legislature that invests in West Virginia’s greatest resource — its people — by supporting their businesses, by investing in their children and by fixing their roads.
I’ve spent a great deal of time lately at the Capitol. My experience there has convinced me that a Democrat governor and majority would bring with it a focus on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to West Virginians, like substantial investments in our infrastructure and public education, fighting corruption in politics, standing up for unions and solving the opioid epidemic that’s ravaging the state.
It would mean a West Virginia where everyone is welcome. It would mean an innovative Legislature that would consider new revenue, like cannabis, which could also help fight the opioid epidemic. It would mean addressing our shortage of teachers and nurses, instead of chasing them away.
A Democrat governor and majority would mean a concentration on common-sense solutions that bring us together, instead of divisive issues that tear us apart.
As we sit here today, bills to do all of the above have been proposed by Democratic Party legislators. But for the past six years, they have collected more and more dust, as people have left the state shaking their heads while the rest of the nation laughs at us for living in the past instead of pursuing the prosperity of tomorrow.
So many of the young people who left simply wanted a reason to stay in West Virginia. The Democrats’ agenda would bring young people back to West Virginia to work, live and raise a family.
For the past six years, we have witnessed a failed experiment of government by and for corporations. On Nov. 3, we have the opportunity to come together as a state and emerge from COVID-19 healthier and stronger. Together, we must reject the Republicans’ land of make believe and return our government to one that puts West Virginians first. If we embrace this opportunity, instead of a weakened state divided into two, we’ll be a stronger West Virginia united as one.