It was an offer I couldn’t refuse: My sister was giving me a custom-made couch. All I had to do was get it. Soon. Not easy, considering she lives in Central Florida — 881 miles away from my home in Charleston. But I had to have that Chesterfield! My naps deserved an upgrade.
I called several freight companies for estimates on shipping it here. Fuhgeddaboudit! I decided to just rent something, drive down there, and lug it back. It had to be a big something, considering the couch is 90 (luxurious leather) inches long.
Factoring in unpredictable late-fall weather, I searched for a cargo van, but they’ve apparently vanished from the Kanawha Valley. I reserved a long-bed pickup truck through a car rental agency. They would allow only 1,000 miles for the week, with 20 cents per mile due after that. Not a bargain, but still a cheaper option.
Timing the trip over the Thanksgiving holiday was appetite directed. My mother also would be in Florida. Thoughts of devouring her heavenly cranberry pudding clinched it.
Picking up the truck on the Wednesday before turkey day, I was shocked by the ginormousness of it: a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 4x4, a nearly 9-foot bed, with a front grill like a tyrannosaurus. It looked as though it could pull my house — and my neighbor’s. One more surprise — a diesel! I protested what I knew would be an extra 2 bucks per gallon at the pump, but it was their only long-bed. I received a quick tutorial on diesel exhaust fluid, something I’d never heard of and another unforeseen expense. No wonder grocery prices are high.
Driving T-rex home in South Hills — land of twisty roads and scant sidewalks — was a little nerve-racking. Maneuvering it down my driveway reminded me of driver’s ed days, except I was the one doing the hollering.
I didn’t depart until that afternoon, planning to drive all night with the crutch of delicious, eye-propping, Monster Java energy drinks. What the heck is in those?
I marveled at the mountainous scenery heading south along the crowded West Virginia Turnpike. Although not cheap, the road is a far cry from the one I remember traversing to the beach in the backseat of the 1965 Plymouth with my sister. I recall two-lanes, with an occasional middle (suicide) passing alley, directional priority granted to whoever was courageously occupying it.
Somewhere in Georgia, I stopped at a Waffle House. Cheap eats? Not even there.
Florida was blissful. After three days of home cooking and 80-degree temperatures, it was time to strap the beneficent beast into the colossus. My sister got a friend to come over and help me. Not sure he’ll answer her call next time. The weather forecast looked rosy for the drive back, but we secured a tarp around it, just in case.
I never got accustomed to the split mirrors on each side of the truck. There was a creepy blind spot on the passenger side, as well.
Monster Javas again quaffed for a nonstop return trek.
Backing the truck in for front-door delivery blocked my narrow street. Cars came along, and I had to move it twice.
I’d arranged for a buddy to help get the plush behemoth into my house. Stairs and creaky old backs would prove challenging.
The couch was too wide for the front entry. I unscrewed the legs and it scraped in. Brown shoe polish covered some minor scuffs.
All said and done, the fuel cost was roughly equal to that of renting the vehicle.