Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was an offer I couldn’t refuse: My sister was giving me a custom-made couch. All I had to do was get it. Soon. Not easy, considering she lives in Central Florida — 881 miles away from my home in Charleston. But I had to have that Chesterfield! My naps deserved an upgrade.

I called several freight companies for estimates on shipping it here. Fuhgeddaboudit! I decided to just rent something, drive down there, and lug it back. It had to be a big something, considering the couch is 90 (luxurious leather) inches long.

Stories you might like

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you