Fifty years, wow. That’s how long ago I moved away from Charleston. While I am ecstatic to be back and will “take it to the gate” here, I notice there have been some changes.

The beauty of the city is everything I remembered and one of the reasons it was always a goal of mine to return. The hills, skyline, views, waterways, changing of the leaves, all breathtaking and consistent with fond recollection. However, I don’t remember kudzu being around when I spent copious time in the woods as a kid. Unfortunately, I’m getting acquainted with it now.

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

