Fifty years, wow. That’s how long ago I moved away from Charleston. While I am ecstatic to be back and will “take it to the gate” here, I notice there have been some changes.
The beauty of the city is everything I remembered and one of the reasons it was always a goal of mine to return. The hills, skyline, views, waterways, changing of the leaves, all breathtaking and consistent with fond recollection. However, I don’t remember kudzu being around when I spent copious time in the woods as a kid. Unfortunately, I’m getting acquainted with it now.
I still have no plans to eat ramps.
Interstate 64 conveniently coursing through Charleston actually reminds me a bit of Los Angeles — sans the obnoxious traffic.
I visited the beautiful Town Center Mall for the first time. It was lonely in there, not unlike other dying indoor malls where I’ve lived. Yes, I miss The Diamond, Stone & Thomas, Frankenberger’s — all stores of distinction that made shopping downtown a delight. Thankfully, Capitol Street retains a vibrant atmosphere.
Rolling with the changes, I drive out Corridor G and marvel at the array of shopping and dining choices.
I hope there are sufficient potential customers for the new shopping center under construction in South Charleston.
The Daniel Boone Hotel building yet stands, but the exquisite splendor of that prestigious inn is but a spectral memory. Time marches on. There is no shortage of fine hotels from which to choose downtown.
After much anticipation, I recently enjoyed a performance by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Clay Center. The facility strikes me as world class, as fine a venue as any in which I’ve taken a seat. I need to explore the visual arts and sciences there, as well. I’m pleased to see the venerable Municipal Auditorium still proudly stands, hosting events. I was bused there in my youth — wearing a mandatory tie — to attend concerts. I remain enthralled by the splendiferous art deco architecture of its era. I remember that the (long gone) Greyhound Bus terminal and Kearse Theater were magnificent buildings in their heydays.
What happened to the Burger Boy Food-O-Rama (BBF)?
I checked out the West Virginia Book Festival at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, a well-attended, impressive two-day event. While the present iteration of the old Civic Center is a fine structural upgrade from the original, I fondly recall watching the big-name concerts, NBA regular-season games and pulsating basketball tournaments in my youth. Why don’t West Virginia University and Marshall still play each other there now?
The gleaming dome of the Capitol will never cease to generate awe.
I now standup paddle-board on the same Kanawha River where I skied way back when, still arduously avoiding a gulp of the water, although it does seem cleaner now.
Sadly, fewer folks are around now, but the warmth and hospitality of Charleston locals verify that I made the right decision to come back home, this time to stay.