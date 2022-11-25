I lived in (balmy) Southern California the past 30 years, before returning to West Virginia. There were so many schools there it was too frustrating for me to follow the high school football scene. Besides, I didn’t attend school there and had no skin in the game.
It's different here in West Virginia. I attended George Washington High School many moons ago. I played, albeit sparingly, for Coach Steve Edwards Sr., namesake of the stadium on The Hill. Truth be told, I played sandlot ball on the fields there before the school was even built. We Clark Road boys were the champs. Autumn Road guys might dispute that.
The high school playoff system in West Virginia is a marvel in simplicity: the top 16 teams of the three classes qualify, with victorious higher seeds maintaining home-field advantage throughout, until the finals in Wheeling. (Why not in Charleston?)
An old pal and I grabbed a bite and ventured to Hurricane to watch the AAA No. 5 seed GW Patriots, winners of seven straight games, try to avenge a Sept. 9 drubbing by the No. 4 seeded Redskins. I wore a leather jacket with no hat, and my buddy laughed at the paucity of garb.
Temperature at kickoff was 28 degrees and heading down. The stadium filled, atmosphere electric on both sides of the synthetic turf field. The aluminum bleachers in the stands were inexplicably wet with ice forming on them. Some wise fans brought portable propane gas heaters. We chose to stand, as did the guys behind us. GW dug themselves an early 14-0 hole, the second Hurricane touchdown coming via errant pass thrown from standout Patriot quarterback Abe Fenwick.
I could’ve used some gloves. By the end of the first quarter, toes were tingling, my Vans not getting the job done.
A scintillating Anthony Valentine TD run and two Hayden Hatfield scoring receptions from beautifully thrown Fenwick balls weren’t enough to offset the powerful Hurricane offensive onslaught – 514 total yards – led by running backs Jeremiah Riffle and Mondrell Dean -- also a stud linebacker. Patriot transfer quarterback Noah Vellaithambi threw timely completions. With the game decisively turning Hurricane’s way in the fourth quarter, along with numb fingers and feet, we exited, thankfully missing a final Redskins touchdown en route to a 56-28 thrashing of the Patriots.
Should’ve taken a hot drive to Winfield and caught AA No. 9 seed Herbert Hoover’s wild last minute comeback victory over the No. 1 seed Generals. Hoover will next play at No. 5 Frankfort.
First year Hurricane Head Coach Donnie Mays hopes to build a powerhouse program at Hurricane, to rival his best teams during a 10-year stint at South Charleston High. It helped his cause when many outstanding players switched schools to join Mays, ransacking the Black Eagles’ 2022 campaign.
Hurricane will play in its first ever semifinal against the other Patriots, No. 1 seed Parkersburg South.
GW returns explosive offensive weaponry next year. Hall of Fame Coach Steve Edwards Jr will shore up the defense.