Upon moving back to Charleston after a lengthy absence, I’ve noticed many changes around the city and Kanawha Valley, even some good ones, thanks in part to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Tim Brady, of Discover Charleston. Despite a possibly still-declining population (hope not, small enough), the city is on an upward trajectory regarding events and tourism.
One event no longer taking place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is a basketball game between in-state rivals West Virginia University and Marshall University. I became curious -- and later perplexed -- about the deprivation of what many consider a slam-dunk, must-watch game that should be played. Every. Single. Year.
What happened? Suffice it for me to simply write that I don’t know -- nor do I care. Are there plans for future games? Nope. At least none that I know of. That’s a travesty and an injustice -- and it needs to be corrected. The fans deserve it. The schools deserve it. The state deserves it. And the cherry on top: Charleston deserves it. It's a perfect neutral setting with a magnificent arena.
I’ve talked to Mountaineeer supporting friends and read tweets lecturing how WVU has no business playing this game and will always be the king in this state. Well, sometimes even the king has to defend his territory. As of Tuesday, this year’s Thundering Herd men's team is off to an 11-2 start, while WVU is 9-2. Imagine the matchups of a game this season, like 6-foot-10 WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. vs. 7-foot-1 Herd big Micah Handlogten. Sorry, imagination is all you get.
The Mountaineers enjoy an overall 34-11 record in the series, including a 22-5 mark in the capital, with the final Charleston Coliseum game between them played in 2015. Seven years ago. Really?
The last time the teams met was in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. WVU clobbered Marshall, in San Diego of all places, 94-71, extending their winning streak between the schools to six in a row and taking nine of the last 10.
But overflow crowds here haven’t always sung a celebratory “Country Roads” after the contests. In 2006, WVU owned a No. 9 national ranking and the nation’s longest winning streak, at 12 games. Mountaineer center Kevin Pittsnogle even (inadvisably) guaranteed a win. The Herd upset that great WVU team, 58-52. That’s the stuff bitter rivalries are made of. These are contests that need to be played, not referenced in some dusty “history of the series” on school websites.
There’s a smattering of bad blood between the head coaches. In 2014, when news leaked out that the series might stop, then first-year MU Head Coach Dan D’Antoni seethed, “If they back out now, they’re afraid of us.” Whoa.
In a 2021 podcast interview for TBT (The Basketball Tournament), Hall of Fame WVU Coach Bob Huggins, when asked about the Mountaineers and Marshall squaring off again, sneered, “It’s not a rivalry. They have to win some games once in a while before it becomes a rivalry." Whoa again.
I love both of those coaches, but I’m throwing the B.S. flag. Yes, they're both basketball legends who’ve accomplished much on the hardwood in this state. But this game is bigger than either of them. They should shake hands and get over the squabble, then play the game.
Note to Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears: Schedule this game!
Note to (new) WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker: Schedule this game!
Whether Huggs wants to admit it or not, this is a rivalry, as natural a dream match as any frenzied student or basketball diehard could want. I have a hunch that, when you get down to it, Mountaineer and Thundering Herd fans alike would be ecstatic over a resumption of this series, say at the start of next season, when teams generally schedule cupcakes to sharpen their efforts for brutal conference clashes ahead.
WVU fans can say told ya so when they win; MU fans can say we’re the big boys on the block when they win; and they will win again, someday. But not if the game isn’t played.
There’s plenty on the line each time when playing an in-state rival. It’s heated and fun with bragging rights for a year on the line.