Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Upon moving back to Charleston after a lengthy absence, I’ve noticed many changes around the city and Kanawha Valley, even some good ones, thanks in part to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Tim Brady, of Discover Charleston. Despite a possibly still-declining population (hope not, small enough), the city is on an upward trajectory regarding events and tourism.

One event no longer taking place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is a basketball game between in-state rivals West Virginia University and Marshall University. I became curious -- and later perplexed -- about the deprivation of what many consider a slam-dunk, must-watch game that should be played. Every. Single. Year.

Stories you might like

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston. 

Recommended for you