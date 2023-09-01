I was surprised when I read that superstar songstress Lana Del Rey will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5, the final stop of her just added 10-city fall tour.
My teenage son being a diehard fan, I knew he’d want to go. Me, too. Because of him, I’ve grown fond of Lana’s lush melodies and often rebellious attitude toward the mainstream music business. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25. When I logged onto Ticketmaster at 9:50 that morning to buy tickets, I was immediately placed into a “waiting room” and advised there were more than 2,000 fans in line ahead of me. When was the last time a performer of this magnitude — not singing country music — hit Charleston?
Two days after tickets went on sale, I revisited Ticketmaster and was informed that the Charleston show was sold out. I then went to three other ticket sites and discovered hundreds of tickets for sale — at much higher prices. Were these purchased from Ticketmaster by bots, scalpers or some combination of both? I’m not making allegations, just reporting that, if someone decides to see Lana Del Rey now, it’s going to cost — big.
Her show is generating the kind of buzz experienced when the WVU and Marshall men’s basketball teams clashed annually in Charleston. Their last game here was nearly eight years ago. With Bob Huggins and WVU’s former athletic director gone, isn’t it time to bring back this natural rivalry (for good), with a deserving charity to benefit?
The charges of malodorous conduct regarding former Charleston police chief Tyke Hunt have yet to play out. Is the accuser piling on in the offing? It might seem like a “he said-she said” dustup but, apparently, there are inappropriate pictures of Hunt sent via his own cellphone. Did he not realize that everything on your device is a permanent record, whether one thinks it’s deleted or not? If true, is this man’s judgement sound enough for him to remain on the police force?
It’s astounding that WVU President Gordon Gee said he’d be “laughed out of the Capitol” if he’d asked the Legislature for $45 million to spare the institution from making draconian cuts to various programs and faculty, so he didn’t bother even trying. What part of “don’t ask, don’t get” does he not understand?
I’m guessing that someone from Marshall University actually asked for — and got — that same amount for their new cybersecurity facility and program. Of course, it’s not all Gee’s fault that many factors, including COVID, declining enrollment and legislative budget cuts have made his 2014 enrollment predictions look like pipe dreams. But this is a black eye for the state’s flagship university and West Virginia, and it happened on his watch. Why didn’t he go in front of the Legislature and try to work something out?
A buddy and I traveled to Ona on Aug. 24 to watch Cabell Midland High School play the George Washington Patriots. I’d heard The Castle is a fine venue, rich in tradition, and wanted a look for myself. I discovered the stadium has earned its reputation. The place was packed, with an impressive CMHS marching band and TV broadcast adding to the frenzied atmosphere.
The GW stands were full, as well, everyone anticipating a scintillating match-up between elite AAA programs. It wasn’t really close. Riding expert, turnover-free guidance from senior (Parkersburg South transfer) quarterback Robert Shockey and a high-octane running attack (353 total rushing yards) led by bruising 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior Curtis Jones, the Knights plastered the Patriots, 49-21. How good is this team?
On the flip side, how bad are these teams? On the opening night of high school football, historically proud teams from St. Albans, South Charleston and Capital high schools were blown up by an astonishing aggregate score of 204-26, albeit victims of quality opponents.
Many factors have precipitated the unprecedented decline of these programs, including a relatively new (dumbfounding) transfer allowance rule, which ransacked the Black Eagles last year, and another new head coach is at the helm. Following a winless campaign in 2022, the Red Dragons have only 23 players on the team, unbelievable for an AAA school. Capital has suffered three straight losing seasons and had several key players bid adieu after last year.
The transfer rule has to go!
The players and coaches should hold their heads high and continue giving 100% effort to restore gridiron prominence to these schools. No room for quitters now, and the students, alumni and parents must continue to offer unflagging support. There will be improvement and wins, hopefully soon.