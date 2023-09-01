Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I was surprised when I read that superstar songstress Lana Del Rey will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5, the final stop of her just added 10-city fall tour.

My teenage son being a diehard fan, I knew he’d want to go. Me, too. Because of him, I’ve grown fond of Lana’s lush melodies and often rebellious attitude toward the mainstream music business. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25. When I logged onto Ticketmaster at 9:50 that morning to buy tickets, I was immediately placed into a “waiting room” and advised there were more than 2,000 fans in line ahead of me. When was the last time a performer of this magnitude — not singing country music — hit Charleston?

Stories you might like

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

Recommended for you