So the first weekend of receiving the Charleston Gazette-Mail newspaper on Saturday instead of Sunday came and went. I can’t report any problems. I saved some of it to read on Sunday.
It’s OK to admit it if you inadvertently looked for a paper on Sunday. I took a glance in the driveway, “just in case.” Yes, old habits are hard to break. Are color funny pages really important? Here’s hoping there will always be a print edition of my local newspaper.
n n n
It was a shock learning that Alderson Broaddus University is abruptly shutting down. Equally astonishing is the catastrophic debt hole it was in, even owing host town Phillipi more than $800,000 in unpaid utility bills. School pride and deep community roots can only go so far. The economic impact on that sweet little town will potentially be devastating (re: Montgomery). Hope other small West Virginia colleges aren’t in similar straits.
n n n
West Virginia University is experiencing its own financial woes, faced with declining enrollment and revenue shortfalls. Some austere cost-cutting measures are being implemented, including program and staff reductions.
I realize these challenging economic headwinds are likely not the fault of longtime WVU President E. Gordon Gee. However, conditions have deteriorated on his watch. Might he have at least offered to take a small, symbolic pay cut to his $800K annual salary to demonstrate a measure of shared sacrifice? Maybe even donated that money back to a program at the school?
Seems rather elitist that he can’t tighten his own belt just half a notch when so many others are suffering. Bad optics.
n n n
Feeling jilted that the annual The Basketball Tournament (TBT) departed Charleston due to a scheduling conflict at the Coliseum & Convention Center, I drove to Wheeling to watch the Herd That team which had manhandled regional host Best Virginia in an avenging second round matchup on July 27.
The Kelly Green were squaring off against Boeheim’s Army, a team loaded with former Syracuse stars, fresh off a victory over defending TBT champs Blue Collar U. Turning into downtown Wheeling, I felt right at home as a massive street renovation project is underway.
There was a Little Italy festival going on right outside WesBanco Arena, venerable site of the game. Plunking down a mere $10 for a ticket, I figured the place would be packed for what promised to be a riveting contest. Wrong!
Support troops for Boeheim’s Army missed their marching orders and were AWOL. Sure, the game was scheduled on relatively short notice for them, and it’s a six-and-a-half-hour drive from upstate New York. But still, I didn’t see more than a couple dozen of their fans there. Raucous Herd That faithful numbered maybe 400. One entire side and both ends of the venue were cordoned off, perhaps so the ESPN2 cameras wouldn’t show all the fans disguised as empty seats.
Riding strong frontline rebounding and hot shooting from guards Rob Gray and (George Washington alum) Jon Elmore, Herd That used a 17-0 third quarter onslaught to bombard BA, 88-71. Question: where were the Wheeling basketball purists? Diehard fans of the game itself who would enthusiastically support a matchup featuring teams of this caliber? Answer: Not at WesBanco that day. TBT deserves better.
n n n
I couldn’t refuse an invitation to a cocktail party at Harry Bell’s magnificent house near The Greenbrier resort during the LIV tournament there. If you live in Charleston or are associated with WVU, you probably know this native son. He’s a family man, longtime successful lawyer, business mentor, volunteer, founder/owner of AHMDIGITAL marketing company and rabid supporter of Mountaineer athletics. He’s also a long-ago teammate and an old friend.
I felt privileged to mingle among some very accomplished professionals and entrepreneurs who proudly call West Virginia home. I enjoyed a chat with Dr. Greg Rosencrance, another Charleston native recently appointed president and CEO of Thomas Health in South Charleston.
He radiates passion toward providing top notch healthcare to all in this state regardless of economic status and is a brilliant guiding light for WVU Medicine. Another guest was Steve Ford, the vibrant young GM and COO of Country Roads Trust.
If you’ve been following the recent turbulent restructuring of Division 1 college athletics, you’re likely aware that Steve and Country Roads Trust are responsible for procuring and overseeing Name Imaging and Licensing (NIL) support for student athletes at WVU. He is deeply enmeshed in personnel decisions there and might be the guy who someday pens “Tales From the Perilous Portal.”
It was a day spent reveling in awesome surroundings and meeting outstanding folks involved with our state’s flagship university.