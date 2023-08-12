Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

So the first weekend of receiving the Charleston Gazette-Mail newspaper on Saturday instead of Sunday came and went. I can’t report any problems. I saved some of it to read on Sunday.

It’s OK to admit it if you inadvertently looked for a paper on Sunday. I took a glance in the driveway, “just in case.” Yes, old habits are hard to break. Are color funny pages really important? Here’s hoping there will always be a print edition of my local newspaper.

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

