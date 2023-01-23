Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I wonder why some things continue as they are, yet never make much sense to me.

For instance, when I want to use a bank’s money via credit card, that institution charges me anywhere from 15% to 25% for this privilege. However, with my savings account allowing them the privilege of using my money, I’m “lucky” to get 0.25% return on funds. When I was a kid I could get at least 3%. How was this allowed to get so out of balance?

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston. 

