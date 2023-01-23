I wonder why some things continue as they are, yet never make much sense to me.
For instance, when I want to use a bank’s money via credit card, that institution charges me anywhere from 15% to 25% for this privilege. However, with my savings account allowing them the privilege of using my money, I’m “lucky” to get 0.25% return on funds. When I was a kid I could get at least 3%. How was this allowed to get so out of balance?
Don’t you wish you had a flexible debt limit like our federal government?
Some other musings:
n I’ve been back in Charleston for six months. I spend a lot of time in Kanawha City. MacCorkle Avenue has more patches than an eye clinic for pirates. Now and then I see people working on what seems to be some sort of repaving project. Is there an endgame? Is the state trying to set a new Guinness record for SLORPE (slowest renovation project ever)?
n Stinkbugs get a bad rap through their name. I crushed one outside last summer and prepared to be nauseated by the smell. Didn’t happen. It actually had a rather pleasant, plant-like aroma, owing to a diet of vegetation. They don’t bite or sting either. I won’t write that I actually miss insects, but they sure did a sudden vanishing act in late fall. Now, when I occasionally see a lone stinkbug plodding along inside my place, it’s no big deal. I don’t have the same desire to smash bugs that I once did – except for ticks.
n God bless those folks who drive the salt trucks. We’ve had three relatively small yet potentially perilous snowfalls this winter. My street was already salted down by the time I was ready to get rolling. My steep driveway is a different matter.
n Why don’t Marshall and West Virginia University men's basketball play an annual game against each other anymore? It has been seven years since the wildly popular Capital Classic was played here in Charleston. Hopefully Mayor Amy Goodwin will garner enthusiasm about bringing this game back, considering her resounding success in the return of the Regatta and sterling efforts toward other noteworthy civic projects.
n Why do nearly all the WVU alumni I encounter turn their noses up when I mention resuming the Herd-Mountaineer basketball game? I’m no shrink and never played one on TV, but it seems like a clear case of BSSC (bigger school superiority complex). Strange that such an amen chorus exists, all chanting similar (suspect) reasons not to play this game. What is it going to take, some kind of legislative decree to get it going again? I hear that Sen. Joe Manchin really enjoyed that intense contest. He should again.
n I’ve discovered some pretty neat, non-chain stores in the Kanawha Valley. Surely I’ll find others, too. Even though I’m hardly an avid shopper, I enjoy finding bargains at Ollies, Gabe’s and A To Z Outlet. Too bad the Charleston Department Store will soon be closing its doors just after I found it.
n I hate pennies. I once gifted a heavy box full of them to my niece for Christmas. She excitedly ripped off the wrapping for her one present she's allowed to open on Christmas Eve, but upon discovering pennies cried and demanded another. Some bank tellers turn sour if you lug them into their establishment and will make you roll your own. Pennies cost more to make than their value, yet our government keeps churning them out. Guess pennies are another jobs program?
n My mother recalls a different Charleston. She asked if I’ll join a bridge club, shop at Frankenberger’s or stash a bottle at the Army and Navy Club. What?
n Sadly, due to health issues, Harry “Trippi” Adams couldn’t attend the ceremony honoring his selection into the inaugural class of the George Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame alongside other notables including (the late) Coach Fred Aldridge and Billy Williams. Trippi played an instrumental role on the school’s first state basketball championship team in 1971 and also starred at quarterback in football. Former standouts Clyde Childers and Joey Holland were on hand and will no doubt soon be enshrined in the Hall.