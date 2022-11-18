In a recent op-ed published by the Gazette-Mail, Ginta Palubinskas argued that “Ukraine needs our support more than ever.”
Really?
What is going on in Ukraine is a tragedy on many levels, with common people (as usual) paying the ultimate costs of the Russian invasion. Without American support, this stops immediately.
I’m no Putin apologist, which critics of our government’s actions are often labeled. But label me terrified that our country bankrolling a proxy war could catalyze U.S. kinetic combat involvement or even nuclear confrontation. With our myriad domestic woes, including rampant inflation, why do we continue to pour unconditional billions of dollars and materiel into Ukraine?
Where’s a congressional coalition beseeching both sides to immediately ceasefire and negotiate a peaceful resolution?
Palubinskas insists the United States must honor security assurances it gave Ukraine in 1994. Have geopolitical dynamics changed much in 28 years? In 1990, NATO had 15 member states, and now 30. All former Warsaw Pact countries are members, including Poland. Two alliance countries, Estonia and Latvia, have eastern borders with Russia. And Finland, which along with Sweden is seeking membership, shares an 830-mile border with Russia. NATO conducts war games in the Black Sea. How could Putin not view this as aggression?
How would Washington react to Chinese warships plying the Gulf of Mexico?
Putin demands that Ukraine not be admitted into NATO. Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to make that pledge, even as the world witnessed Russia methodically amassing troops for its special military operation. Were there any U.S. diplomatic efforts to prevent this conflict?
After Russia recently annexed four regions of the Donbas — territories with historic Russian ties — Ukraine submitted an accelerated NATO admission application.
NATO Article 5 guarantees that an attack on one member represents an attack on all.
Palubinskas avers that “Putin made it clear that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. He appears intent on resurrecting the Soviet empire.” This is fear-mongering. Nowhere have I found verification of him expressing this goal.
Americans fly Ukrainian flags, claiming this a fight for Ukrainian democracy. Are they aware the Ukrainian government was overthrown with the president ousted in 2014 without elections?
How will Russia sanctions and fuel shortages work out for Germany this winter?
Members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division are now deployed in Romania, near the border with Ukraine. Iran is sending drones to Russia. America is sending Avenger Air Defense Systems. All participants are talking dirty bombs and nuclear brinkmanship.
Utter madness.
This war halts when the U.S. stops funding Ukraine. Billions of dollars have been spent so far, and there’s no end in sight.
Putin will never allow Ukraine into NATO.
Where are the statesmen?