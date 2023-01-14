Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you’ve never experienced the passing of kidney stones, be thankful. Maybe you know nothing about this or might be of an age where you believe it could never happen. Oh, the fraudulent invulnerability of youth. Kidney stones are for grizzled survivors.

Three years ago, I awakened just after midnight with a dull, persistent ache on one side adjacent to my bellybutton and seemingly emanating from inside my back. No matter how I repositioned myself, the pain would not subside, actually worsening. With no possibility of return to nocturnal bliss, I got up. By then I was softly moaning and occasionally shrieking when pain jabbed like an icepick at unpredictable intervals. I stumbled to the computer and looked up what I feared: kidney stones. And there it was on my screen, a reflection of exactly what was happening.

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

