If you’ve never experienced the passing of kidney stones, be thankful. Maybe you know nothing about this or might be of an age where you believe it could never happen. Oh, the fraudulent invulnerability of youth. Kidney stones are for grizzled survivors.
Three years ago, I awakened just after midnight with a dull, persistent ache on one side adjacent to my bellybutton and seemingly emanating from inside my back. No matter how I repositioned myself, the pain would not subside, actually worsening. With no possibility of return to nocturnal bliss, I got up. By then I was softly moaning and occasionally shrieking when pain jabbed like an icepick at unpredictable intervals. I stumbled to the computer and looked up what I feared: kidney stones. And there it was on my screen, a reflection of exactly what was happening.
Uh oh.
I remembered back 30 years before, when an older (tough) guy and I were hauling equipment down south in a rented truck. The pain of his trekking stone became so excruciating we had to pull over, and he literally rolled on the ground, screaming in agony. It mercifully passed within an hour, and he was embarrassed about his reaction.
Since spousal support was out of my equation, I sent an anguished text to my dear mother. Yes, parents have a lifelong contract, even for elderly children. Minutes later, she thankfully called. Ma felt badly there was nothing she could do, being across the country. I regretted dragging her into my debilitating predawn dilemma. She urged me to go to the hospital, stat.
I wrestled with my plight. After nearly three hours of painful tug-of-war, I realized I had to go. I worried that if I drove to the ER, a sudden jolt might cause me to slam into something. For the first time in my life, I called an ambulance. I told the dispatcher I’d be walking around outside (maybe howling at the moon) since sitting still was impossible.
Within 15 minutes, the ambulance arrived, with a firetruck in tow for reasons unknown. I climbed into the back and the attendant told me I’d have to lie down before they could travel. I protested but had no choice. There was a bar attached above the gurney, and I immediately started doing pullups in attempt to counter the pain. I asked for medication. He said regulations forbade dispensing any meds — not even an aspirin. Maybe I should’ve just walked the five miles to the hospital.
After a short wait, I was led back to see a doctor. I sat long enough for him to give me an injection of Demerol. He said I could walk around while waiting to get an MRI. I must’ve looked like Frankenstein’s monster lit ablaze as I stomped from the waiting room to the offices, trying in vain not to grunt. Young men made horrified faces. Mothers gasped and shielded their kids from view.
The MRI confirmed I had a chickpea-sized deposit in my urinary tract. The pain was still riveting, so I tracked down the doctor. He gave me another shot. Last thing I remember was leaning over the cot, enveloped in wooziness. I awakened 20 minutes later and the stone had passed. I actually felt great.
After thanking staff, I went back out, apologizing to anyone who might’ve witnessed my earlier traumatized trudge. I ran into one of the ambulance attendants, and he informed me that my ride rang up a $900 invoice. Really?
That night as I lay in bed, the familiar pain returned. I knew the drill. It got worse.
Instead of calling an ambulance, I dispatched Uber for a ride to the ER. When the driver arrived, I warned him to ignore my shrieks of pain, which were often and loud.