That was one heck of a windstorm back on March 3. For the first time since I moved back to Charleston, the power went out in my neighborhood.

Apparently a tree fell onto a power line. It brought back memories of living in Southern California, where the past few years the electric company would send text messages to customers announcing they would be shutting off power in certain heavily populated canyon areas in anticipation of Santa Ana winds. Reason? It was proven in court their antiquated equipment was responsible for starting massive fires during windstorms that resulted in hundreds of dwellings burning to the ground. They were found negligent and ordered to pay massive settlements to people who’d lost property. Instead of an all-out campaign to fix the faulty equipment, Southern California Edison now preemptively prevents damage by halting service in potential trouble spots, oftentimes with scant notice. This action causes tremendous hardships and seems out of alignment with consumer interests, but since these are considered public utilities, resistance is, as they say, futile.

Azel Griswold lives in Charleston.

