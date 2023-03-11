That was one heck of a windstorm back on March 3. For the first time since I moved back to Charleston, the power went out in my neighborhood.
Apparently a tree fell onto a power line. It brought back memories of living in Southern California, where the past few years the electric company would send text messages to customers announcing they would be shutting off power in certain heavily populated canyon areas in anticipation of Santa Ana winds. Reason? It was proven in court their antiquated equipment was responsible for starting massive fires during windstorms that resulted in hundreds of dwellings burning to the ground. They were found negligent and ordered to pay massive settlements to people who’d lost property. Instead of an all-out campaign to fix the faulty equipment, Southern California Edison now preemptively prevents damage by halting service in potential trouble spots, oftentimes with scant notice. This action causes tremendous hardships and seems out of alignment with consumer interests, but since these are considered public utilities, resistance is, as they say, futile.
Another (formerly) beautiful old structure is about to meet the wrecking ball. Holding no classes for a quarter century, the former St. Albans Junior High building is an eyesore, in a state of disrepair, condemned after a fire and full of varmints and discarded tires; a blight on that community. Any thoughts of salvaging or restoring a historic architectural landmark for the city are as faded as the last Silver Eagles yearbook. Whether the building deserved a better fate was a debate for another time. Now it’s RIP. Here’s wishing prosperity to future endeavors on that property.
There’s a dearth of information online about what brought about the demolition of a personal favorite building and my former junior high school, Thomas Jefferson, longtime occupant of the corner at Quarrier and Morris, which also served as the former building for Charleston High before its relocation to the (then) new school on Washington Street East, also long gone. All these buildings disappearing can make an old guy feel older.
Restaurant Week in Charleston has come and gone. I haven’t seen the numbers, but I hope it was a resounding success for local eateries. How difficult was it to demonstrate support by eating out? It was my delectable duty to participate.
Due to a reported scheduling conflict with the International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships, taking place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center the last week of July, the West Virginia Regionals of TBT (The Basketball Tournament) has skipped town for the WesBanco Arena in (where else?) Wheeling. Personally, I’m no fan of table tennis but might check out a match while the tournament is here. I’m wondering what kind of crowds it will draw and if local businesses will benefit to the extent they did for the increasingly popular TBT event held here for two years. Hard to envision this tradeoff as a win for Charleston. If the Marshall and WVU alumni teams go head-to-head in Wheeling, I’ll consider a five-hour roundtrip excursion to watch it live, although I’m reluctant to spend entertainment money there. (Too bad those teams won’t mix it up in Charleston while the players are still students.)
Spirit Airlines apparently couldn’t turn a profit flying from West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston to Orlando or Myrtle Beach and is cancelling those routes beginning on May 4. Really?
On a brighter note, after a 14-year hiatus, last summer’s revival of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta was a resounding success, generating upwards of $31 million in economic uptake, the city’s largest event production income in at least ten years, with an estimated 210,000 folks flocking to the event, 29% of them traveling to town from at least 50 miles away, according to the Regatta Commission and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau. This year’s five-day extravaganza looks like full steam ahead to more success, as Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin recently announced a stellar entertainment lineup, capped off by a July 4 performance of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra with fireworks.
I’m seeing lots of renovation work taking place on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. Great, considering that road has more holes than a George Santos resume.