After being in Southern California for the previous 30 years, I’ve been living in Charleston for a year now as at least one guy reversing the exodus trend — although it’s not old-timers such as myself who are fleeing West Virginia.
I have observed plenty of good, bad and, yes, some ugly regarding my new home of record. One thing for sure is that West Virginia is a fascinating place in which to live. I will stay.
The spring and summer growing seasons here are nothing short of spectacular. I plant something, and it grows – along with uninvited vines and weeds – with astonishing vitality. I can nearly hear the grass rising (between copious rainstorms), while digging holes for some beautiful new trees and shrubs on the property. Hibiscus, Miss Frances Crape Myrtle and Beautyberry plants are welcome additions. Elephant Ears love it during these tropical days, not surprising considering their Southeast Asian lineage. I’ll decide their cold weather fates this fall. I also discovered how ravenous those innocent deer can be. Unknowingly, I planted some of their favorite salad, as in geraniums. Not sure if I’ll ever grow veggies here.
I doubt that I’m the only guy who doesn’t really mind the influx of warm weather bugs, although I could’ve happily lived without the invasion of flying termites looking to expand domiciles.
Also revving up during the long days here is road construction. I’ve been stuck in a few snags along Interstate 64 that rival daily commuter clogs in Los Angeles. In progress when I moved here, MacCorkle Avenue renovation in Kanawha City continues apace, although I’m not exactly sure what the project entails or why there’s such a lengthy reconstruction period. Have you driven on Louden Heights Road lately? It’s a mess. One morning in June, I awoke to rambunctious road ripping and pipe laying crews along with a glossy brochure advising that a water main replacement will be ongoing through September. The crews work extended shifts, too – rain or shine. Ugh. Only one boil water order has been implemented thus far. The preponderance of our scenic (two-lane) roads dramatically increases workloads of this nature.
There is certainly no shortage of outdoor entertainment taking place this summer in the Kanawha Valley. Although limited in mobility due to recent knee surgery, I hobbled my way down three times to the Sternwheel Regatta. It was a widely attended Kanawha River extravaganza with a huge midway, food, contests and, of course, boats aplenty. The concerts were first-rate, although Mother Nature got down on it and abruptly washed-out Kool & the Gang after only a handful of songs.
It was a treat to attend my first Live on the Levee. The sensational tribute band Fleetwood Macked was a hand-clapping, foot tapping delight, and Haddad Riverfront Park was jam-packed with young and old alike, many dressed in appropriate, witchy garb. Good vibes only. Talented lead singer Hillary Epstein enchantingly radiated Stevie Nicks’ mystical aura and is a star in her own right. A remarkable rendition of “Landslide” brought tears and cheers.
Congratulations and thanks to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and everyone involved for bringing such wonderful events to the city.
With the sad, sickening, sudden self-termination of West Virginia University men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins, might local, state and school officials revisit the idea of Marshall and the Mountaineers resuming their annual men’s basketball clash in Charleston after an eight-year absence? With the easing of WVU’s Big-12 travel schedule, would this not be a win-win for fans, schools, businesses, state, plus a charity in need? The “we have nothing to gain from this game” excuse is stale. Is there a Mountain-feer factor involved when it comes to playing the Herd? If you’re better, just prove it on the court. In-state, Division 1 schools should play each other. Every season.
I realize there were unfixable scheduling problems regarding Charleston again hosting The Basketball Tournament regional this year. Most locals here will likely settle for watching the games on television. I hope city leaders can wrestle that event back from Wheeling. But meanwhile, here’s wishing the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship, being played at the Coliseum and Convention Center through this weekend, a successful run here. Those fine athletes — from 21 participating countries no less — deserve our support.
I’ll end with two questions. Are there more smoke shops, pizzerias or physical therapy centers in Kanawha City? Does one somehow (mysteriously) beget the other?