When the U.S. government answers only to the rich and powerful and ignores the cries of the general public, the democratic foundation of our republic is gasping for breath, on the verge of death.
Yet, when people of faith unite, great healing can come to our nation.
The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s began as a religious movement based on a belief in the inherent worth and dignity of all people, and prayer and fasting were a catalytic strategy in that pivotal moment.
In 2021, U.S. democracy has been sick for some time; many of our country’s leaders have focused on the voices of the powerful and have willfully ignored the cries of the needy. The one great equalizer in a democracy is that each individual has an equal vote, but even the power of the vote is no longer guaranteed. Many state election laws and federal court decisions (most egregiously, Shelby County in 2013 and Citizens United in 2010) restrict the people’s right to vote, instead siding with the interest of the rich and powerful.
Democracy is a system of government in which power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or through freely elected representatives. Democracy, a principle upon which our country was founded, is one of our greatest exports — yet, it is under attack here at home.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a blow to democracy in the Citizens United case, in which it reversed centuries of campaign finance restrictions and found that corporations could spend unlimited funds on elections. This was a major win for the wealthy and powerful, and a blow to the average American.
Our democracy suffered another near-fatal blow on Jan. 6, when our nation and its principles came under attack by a violent mob intent on disrupting, if not overthrowing, the Congress at work.
We, as people of faith, denounce these and similar attacks on our democratic process. The moral ideals of our religions and those of a democratic society can and should be in harmony, and we, as people of faith, want a healthy, thriving democracy. When democracy functions equitably, our representatives prioritize the well-being of all citizens over the demands of a powerful few.
Only a healthy democracy can heed the voices of compassion calling us to address issues like poverty, hunger, systemic racism, health care, climate change, violence and more.
Tragically, these laws and court decisions have empowered the already powerful and have enslaved and oppressed everyone else.
Our democracy is sick, but it started showing symptoms before the false claims of a stolen election in 2020. The illness began when it failed to prioritize the “values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage,” which the United Nations deems essential elements of a democracy.
Prayer and fasting are ancient practices that draw us closer to the divine and, in many faith traditions, are crucibles to help us recognize God’s will in times of uncertainty.
Our country is facing some of the most important decisions in our 200-plus years as a democracy. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has co-sponsored the Freedom to Vote Act, a balm of healing to many of the ills our democracy currently faces. This legislation would, among other things, prohibit gerrymandering, outlaw voter suppression and reinstate campaign finance reform.
Faithful Democracy, comprised of local grassroots and national support, is a multi-faith community of organizations and congregations who share the moral imperative of fixing our democracy, and we have declared the month of October a season of prayer and fasting, a time to make our petitions known to God, because we need divine intervention to stir the hearts of our leaders.
This countrywide call kicks off in West Virginia with a 24-Hour vigil, starting Saturday at 6 p.m. on the state Capitol steps. Not only is this a critical period in the life of the Freedom to Vote Act, this weekend also is World Communion Sunday, which recognizes the common roots of Christians across the globe. We invite you to join us and learn more at: https://faithful democracy.us/season-of -prayer.
We urge you to pray and fast on Oct. 2-3 because, right now, we need to seek God’s guidance and divine intervention, and if you are so led, let Manchin know you support the Freedom to Vote Act. Together, let us unite our voices as we cry out that, now, more than ever, the voice of the people must be heard.