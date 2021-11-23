Any new American university should be grateful to benefit from the wisdom of West Virginia University president Gordon Gee. Every concern of its critics should be diminished by knowing that Gee is available to help, and each advantage of the new university will be greater. That is particularly true for the emerging University of Austin, where Gee is officially an advisor to an institution dedicated to the search for truth through completely unfettered inquiry.
The unwavering dedication to free speech and free inquiry is sine qua non for a world-class university that is unafraid to engage the hardest questions of science, religion, identity and culture without instituting an orthodoxy. WVU and the University of Austin (UATX) share that commitment under Gee’s leadership and advisement.
Unfortunately, a lot of universities do not share that commitment, even when their policies say the right words. Many colleges are unprepared to handle a free speech crisis. A controversial speaker or statement all too often liquefies the backbones of campus deans and presidents. UATX will be extremely well prepared with the help of advisors such as Gee and because of the principled integrity of its leaders and founders.
What is more, as the only sitting university president who is officially advising UATX, Gee can help with much more than free inquiry and the intricacies of accreditation — the credential that identifies a university as academically trustworthy. He can help the incoming president, Pano Kanelos, make the transition from leading a liberal arts college to leading a university where faculty members also conduct significant research and teach specialized graduate programs. That includes handling new complexities of faculty management, finance and intellectual property.
Kanelos, who has a graduate degree in social thought from the University of Chicago, has remained motivated by the life of the mind, the humble, wisdom-seeking, truth-seeking effort to make the most of one’s best human organ so as to seek the best life a person can have. That effort means becoming part of the great conversation, the best engagement of the hardest questions by the deepest thinkers throughout human history.
That goal should be at the top of a university’s list. This is not to say it is the only function — WVU additionally serves the public by preparing people for professions, exhibiting arts and athletics for enjoyment, and much more—but for UATX, it is the primary function. Gee’s extensive experience at multiple universities puts him in an ideal position to help UATX stay focused on its core mission within the constraints of being a contemporary American institution of higher education.
A lot of people, including professionalized faculty members, have never truly experienced the life of the mind, even if they think they are good at critical thinking. That appears to be the source of some of the criticism of UATX and its successful rollout.
Thousands of prospective faculty members have asked to be considered for the small number of available faculty positions. Yet others appear caught in their narrow ideas that depend on appropriating university resources for power and activism — to change society based on unwavering ideological commitments rather than to improve their own minds and their own students’ minds and then follow where wisdom leads. Gee and Kanelos both understand the difference.
Few people have grappled with one really challenging book, much less a dozen such books, in conversation with others who are working on common questions and concerns. That may be why so many critics immediately saw the rollout in the main terms they understand — the American culture wars — rather than for what Kanelos and others were actually saying.
Without free speech and free inquiry, without bracketing one’s intuitions and interrogating them to see what might really be true or false, we cannot adequately live with reality. And without an honest reckoning with the human condition, we are not living the best lives we can, no matter the number of our creature comforts. Leaving a university like WVU or UATX with a degree should provide confidence that one’s choice to go into business, family, more education, the military, nature or whatever else is the most valuable, best grounded decision for that graduate.
Gee, Kanelos and the other founders and advisors of UATX generally share that goal. Some colleges are better or worse at articulating it. Some are better or worse at achieving it. But with Gee advising Kanelos, we have confidence that UATX will launch the next great American university with success.